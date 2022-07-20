Enfield cooling shelters open through heat wave

ENFIELD — The town has several cooling shelters that are available at the following locations:

Enfield Senior Center, 299 Elm Street, is open until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday and 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday;

Enfield Public Library, 104 Middle Road and the Pearl Street Library at 159 Pearl Street, are also available and open as cooling centers until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and 5 p.m. on Friday;

Enfield Police Department Lobby, 293 Elm Street, is available as a temporary cooling center 24 hours per day;

Loaves & Fishes, 23 North Main Street, will open early as a cooling center Tuesday-Friday, at 12:30 p.m. until dinner is served at 4 p.m.

For swimming, the splash pad at Parkman School, 165 Weymouth Rd., is open from 8 a.m. to dusk.

The pool at the annex is available for open swim on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Rates are $.50 for Enfield youth; $1.00 for Enfield adults. Nonresident rates are $1 for youths and $1.50 for adults.

Residents may also call 211 for assistance.