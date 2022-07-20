ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

A new Georgia O'Keeffe exhibit is opening in New York this spring

By Anna Rahmanan
Time Out New York
Time Out New York
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first exhibit to ever focus on Georgia O'Keeffe's drawings will open at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) on April 9, 2023. Set up on the museum's third-floor south galleries, "Georgia O'Keeffe: To See Takes Time," will stay on view through August 12, 2023. Visitors will get to...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
untappedcities.com

Top 10 Secrets of the Flatiron District

The Flatiron District in Manhattan is perhaps most famous for containing the Flatiron Building, one of the city’s most recognizable landmarks. Madison Square Park to the north of the district is a popular gathering spot for locals and tourists alike, providing views of the skyscrapers surrounding the green space. Though, the Flatiron District has quite a historic past, from containing two previous Madison Square Gardens to serving as a space for some of New York’s wealthiest and most creative women designers. A destination for cultural icons including George Gershwin, the Flatiron District was home to many art and music sites, as well as some interesting architectural projects. Here are the top 10 secrets of the Flatiron District!
MANHATTAN, NY
96.1 The Eagle

“Gilded Age” Recording In These Cities In New York State

What are you binge watching this summer? Or, what show are you excited for the return of this fall? No matter what show you pick as your favorite, sometimes it is hard to separate the things we see on television from real life. The characters on these shows become a part of our lives in many ways. Now, there is news that one popular show will be coming to a hometown near you.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Georgia State
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
manisteenews.com

20 photos of NYC in the 1920s

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster scoured historical archives to compile a collection of photos that best illustrate what life was like in New York City 100 years ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in NYC in 2022

Some people love sushi and others loathe it. However, the interesting thing is that those who aren’t particularly fond of it usually haven’t experienced it at its best. There’s a huge difference between getting sushi at your local supermarket counter and having it prepared fresh. Especially by individuals who’ve dedicated their lives to learning how to do it properly. The truly great restaurants source their products from fresh sources on a daily basis. Below are 20 of the very best sushi restaurants in all of New York City. Whether you love sushi or not, you owe it to yourself to try at least a few of these out and see what you think.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Stieglitz
Person
Georgia O'keeffe
96.1 The Breeze

Two New York Restaurants Named Top 50 In The World

New York is known for its amazing people, culture, and food and you know we love to eat. Recently the world’s best restaurants have just been announced and two restaurants from New York made the list. In London, one of the most prestigious awards on the plant, the 2022 iteration of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants were announced and New York was well represented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

The Myths of Grand Central Terminal — Debunked

As one of New York City’s most beloved landmarks, Grand Central Terminal has a storied history known throughout the world. Opened on February 2, 1913 as a replacement for Cornelius Vanderbilt’s Grand Central Station, the terminal quickly became a hub for transportation. Today, Grand Central boasts a slew of restaurants and retail stores intended to serve public and private interests for tourists and residents alike.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Museum#New Georgia#Actu
newyorkspaces.com

Top 5 Upscale Casinos in New York City (2022)

New York, the city that never sleeps, is an advanced urban in the United States consisting of 5 boroughs strategically placed on the banks of the Hudson River. The concrete jungle comprises iconic skyscrapers such as the Empire State building and the sprawling central park. But that is not all. New York hosts lush land-based casinos that feature exquisite interior designs, thousands of mechanical slots, and hundreds of table games operated by skilled croupiers. The gambling establishments are part of the city’s history, making them worthy competitors of renowned casinos such as Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco, Casino Baden-Baden in Germany, and The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, which covers over 550,000 square feet. In this read, we rundown the top upscale New York City casinos with luxurious interior designs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

15 new things to do in the Hamptons this summer

It’s officially “the season” in the Hamptons, New York’s gorgeous beach community comprised of incredibly manicured hamlets and villages on the Eastern End of Long Island. If you’re familiar with the Hamptons, you’ll notice some small changes—BookHampton carries dog toys now!—but even more is happening Out...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
Secret NYC

This Is What NYC Subways Could Look Like If Platform Doors Were Implemented

As NYC moves forward in its own mission to add barriers to subway station platforms — mostly recently, the MTA put out a contract solicitation notice inviting interested firms to propose how they would build and maintain them for three subway stations (Times Square 7 line, Third Avenue L line, and Sutphin Boulevard E line) — one design company in Brooklyn has already come up with their own solution.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

The best tweets about NYC’s historic heat wave

The whole city is overheating, thanks to the record-breaking heatwave sweeping America, and the longest heatwave to hit NYC since 2013 when a seven-day heatwave left us all shvitzing. The weather has truly been wild and undesirable, we’re looking at you random hail and hellstorms. And let’s not forget that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Fordham Observer

Former Fordham President Gives Public Address at Historic Church

The Rev. Joseph M. McShane, S.J., former president of Fordham University, was invited to speak at Abyssinian Baptist Church for its Baccalaureate Mass on June 26. The invitation to speak was extended to McShane by the church’s senior pastor, the Rev. Dr. Calvin O. Butts, III, who delivered the commencement speech for the Class of 2022 on May 21. It served as McShane’s last public address as the university’s president before President Tania Tetlow, J.D., began her term on July 1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

 https://www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy