Chris Pratt’s son Jack leaves heartwarming note for dad

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Pratt’s son Jack stole the spotlight in his...

www.today.com

SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Return We Didn’t See Coming, But Should Have.

There’s been plenty of walking wounded on Bold & Beautiful lately, whether it be emotional or physical, but a distinct shortage of doctors. Which is one of the reasons we shouldn’t be surprised that they’re bringing a new (old) physician back to the canvas now. Bridget was...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed

Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Family Says New Sesame Place Video Undermines Park's Explanation

The Black family whose children were snubbed by a Sesame Place character says new footage pokes holes in the theme park's initial explanation for the humiliating incident. Remember, in response to the initial viral video ... Sesame Place put out a statement saying its Rosita character "confirmed that the 'no' hand gesture seen several times in the video was not directed to any specific person, rather it was a response to multiple requests from someone in the crowd who asked Rosita to hold their child for a photo which is not permitted."
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS

From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Jillian Michaels announces her elopement to DeShanna Marie Minuto

Break out the confetti and ring your bells! Jillian Michaels is officially a married woman. The personal trainer and television personality announced that she and DeShanna Marie Minuto, designer of clothing brand Letterino, eloped this week in Namibia. The “The Biggest Loser” alumni shared her big news with a post on Instagram Friday.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Prince George is 9! See the birthday pic

Cheers to another year around the sun for Prince George, who turns 9 years old on Friday!. Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, celebrated their son’s last single-digit birthday with a new photo released Thursday. The sweet photo features the smiling prince dressed in a blue polo shirt...
WORLD
TODAY.com

Lupita Nyong’o shares video eating ant-topped fruit at fancy LA party

“Black Panther” actor Lupita Nyong’o showed off her foodie side at a recent high-end outdoor get-together. The adventurous actor shared a video of her biting into a fruit garnished with ants. Nyong’o appeared at the Audi-sponsored event in Los Angeles, which featured food from the Copenhagen-based restaurant Noma,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Chelsea Handler shares insight into Jo Koy split in new interview

Chelsea Handler is doing just fine. In the wake of her breakup with comedian Jo Koy, which she announced in an Instagram post Monday, it turns out that she's feeling emotional, but able to cope with things. "I'm OK. I feel, you know, optimistic about the future now. I've changed...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Meghan King asks internet for help with potty-training son who has cerebral palsy

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” cast member Meghan King has spoken frankly about helping her son Hart navigate life with hypotonic cerebral palsy. Hypotonic cerebral palsy, according to the CDC, occurs during childbirth and causes damage to the cerebellum. The condition can affect a child’s muscle tone, stability and developmental processes.
KIDS

