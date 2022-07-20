ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porter County, IN

Blythe’s Athletics at the Porter County Fair

By Sue Baxter
panoramanow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do sports, fairs, ranges, ranches, and Labradors have in common? Mike Blythe of Valparaiso Indiana! Mike is the owner of Blythe’s Athletics, Blythe’s Horse Farm, Creekside Stable & Kennels and is an integral supporter of the Porter County Fair. Back in 1982, a young man from Griffith, Indiana ventured out...

panoramanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
xrock1039.com

Cruisin’ Downtown Valparaiso – July 29

Join X-Rock 103.9 and Currie Motors Ford of Valpo for “Cruisin’ Downtown Valparaiso”, a car-show series celebrating classic and custom rides throughout summer! X-Rock 103.9 will be there as well on select Friday nights this summer! Show off your ride at the corner of Lincolnway and Roosevelt Road in Valparaiso and share the night with other car enthusiasts!
VALPARAISO, IN
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm warning until 7:15Am CDT – portions of Kankakee CO and Lake/Newton CO IN…

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN KANKAKEE...NORTHERN NEWTON AND SOUTHERN LAKE COUNTIES... At 654 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near La Crosse to 6 miles south of Roselawn to near Martinton, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Kankakee, Bradley, Momence, Herscher, Lake Village, Roselawn, St. Anne, Chebanse, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park, Shelby, Sun River Terrace, Buckingham, Sammons Point, Schneider, Irwin, Sumava Resorts and Thayer. This includes... Kankakee Community College and Kankakee County Fairgrounds and Speedway. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 303 and 313. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 233 and 240. _________________________________________________________________
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
WNDU

Businesses honored at EDCMC’s Silver Anniversary Gala

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Economic Development Corporation of Michigan City (EDCMC) honors businesses and community leaders Thursday at the Silver Anniversary Gala. The event took place at the Blue Chip Hotel & Casino. Businesses and community leaders were recognized for the impact they are making and their contributions...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Griffith, IN
Sports
Valparaiso, IN
Government
City
Chesterton, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
County
Porter County, IN
City
Griffith, IN
City
Valparaiso, IN
Porter County, IN
Government
Valparaiso, IN
Sports
Jake Wells

2022 Stimulus updates for Chicago

hand holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Are you feeling a financial squeeze living in Chicago? If so, you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago have several programs in place to help you out.
CHICAGO, IL
abc57.com

Pro-Choice rally held at La Porte County Courthouse today

LA PORTE, Ind. -- There was a reproductive rights rally in La Porte on Friday where people gathered to protest the overturning of Roe v Wade and voice their concern for the right to an abortion. About thirty people gathered at the street corner of State Road 4 and State...
LA PORTE, IN
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: City of Whiting prepares for Annual Pierogi Festival

Whiting celebrated the Fourth of July by having its annual parade since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade featured many local Whiting groups, as well as other groups from surrounding towns such as Hammond and East Chicago. Whiting’s local Calumet College of St. Joseph was also included in the parade,...
WHITING, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis
WGN News

Tornados located in Joliet, Naperville as severe storms hit Chicago area

JOLIET, Ill. — A tornado was located over Joliet Saturday morning and another was confirmed in Naperville as storms moved throughout the Chicago area. A Tornado Warning was in effect until 6:30 a.m. and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues to be in effect until 10:15 a.m. The tornado threat eased around 6:30 a.m., according to […]
JOLIET, IL
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Ribbon cutting marks launch of Salvation Army Northwest Indiana Area Command

The newly formed Salvation Army Northwest Indiana Command will host a ribbon cutting July 28 to formally mark the launch of the organization. The Salvation Army Northwest Indiana Command was created through the merger of The Salvation Army of Lake County and The Salvation Army of Porter County, which was announced in late June and became effective July 1. The merged group will be led by Capt. Bersabe Vera-Hernandez.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

New Vietnamese restaurant coming to La Porte

LA PORTE, Ind. -- Bon Viet, a new establishment in La Porte, is set to become the first Vietnamese restaurant in the city. Located at 501 West Lincolnway Street, the restaurant is set to begin serving the community with authentic Vietnamese cuisine starting sometime in mid-August or September. Bon Viet...
LA PORTE, IN
Jacksonville Journal Courier

20 photos of Chicago in the 1920s

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster combed historical archives to compile a collection of 20 photographs that exemplify life in Chicago during the 1920s.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Fairs#Sporting Goods#Gardening#Hobbies#Valparaiso Indiana#Horse Farm#The Amish Community#Someti
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Elkhart, Lagrange, Marshall, Noble, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 06:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Elkhart; Lagrange; Marshall; Noble; St. Joseph The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Elkhart County in north central Indiana Northwestern Noble County in northeastern Indiana St. Joseph County in north central Indiana Western Lagrange County in northeastern Indiana Northeastern Marshall County in north central Indiana Southern Cass County in southwestern Michigan Southwestern St. Joseph County in southwestern Michigan Southeastern Berrien County in southwestern Michigan * Until 800 AM EDT. * At 657 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Edwardsburg to near Osceola to near Bremen, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include South Bend, Elkhart, Mishawaka, Goshen, Niles, Sturgis, Nappanee, Bremen, Ligonier, Georgetown, Syracuse, Lagrange, Gulivoire Park, Granger, Dunlap, Simonton Lake, Middlebury, Osceola, Constantine and Wakarusa. This includes Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 72 and 121. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NBC Chicago

2 Illinois Colleges Rank Among Most Expensive in US — 1 in Chicago, 1 in Suburbs: List

Two universities in Illinois -- one in Chicago and another in the suburbs -- were named among the top 10 most expensive in the U.S., according to a new list. Wealth of Geeks used data from the National Center for Education Statistics, which ranks the 50 most expensive four-year institutions nationwide, based on the colleges' out-of-state tuition, annual feed and residential charges.
CHICAGO, IL
valpo.life

CENTIER BANK APPOINTS NICOLE BIRMINGHAM TO SOUTHLAKE BRANCH MANAGER

Michael E. Schrage, Chairman and CEO of Centier Bank, is pleased to announce Nicole Birmingham has been promoted to branch manager of the bank’s Southlake location in Merrillville. Birmingham joined Centier in 2014 as a Universal Banker at the Merrillville location and was promoted to assistant branch manager of...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
thelansingjournal.com

Outliers Apparel sells stand-out clothing on Ridge Road

LANSING, Ill. (July 22, 2022) – Reginald Jones always wanted to become an entrepreneur and own his own business. So much so that he once wrote an affirmation card for himself that read: “I will have a storefront in 2021.”. That dream came true for Jones after he...
LANSING, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy