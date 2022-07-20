ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Nutritionist shares healthy late-night snacks for bedtime hunger

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 2021 survey found that more than half of all...

www.today.com

MedicineNet.com

What Are the Health Benefits of Drinking Pickle Juice?

Pickles have always been a popular side dish, but pickle juice has recently become popular claiming it has several health benefits. Many sports drinks, slushies, alcoholic beverages, and others are including pickle juice because of its alleged health benefits. Pickle juice is basically water and vinegar infused with cucumbers and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutritionist#Snacks#Bedtime#Hunger#Food Drink#Americans
TODAY.com

Her foot became numb while driving. A watermelon-sized fibroid was to blame

As Natalie Suflita drove, she noticed her foot became numb. She had been experiencing pressure in her lower back and worried about nerve damage. After many doctors’ appointments, she learned she had a mass about the size of a watermelon in her pelvis. Several doctors believed it was cancer and recommended a hysterectomy.
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
NewsBreak
Thrillist

You Can Get a Massive Meal Deal at Denny's Right Now for Just $6.99

Noodles & Company just announced a super cheap value menu with seven different entrees for $7, but since breakfast is the most important meal of the day, Denny's is queuing up a budget-friendly deal of its own. The fast-casual diner chain is bringing back its $6.99 Super Slam, which gets...
therecipecritic.com

Frog Eye Salad

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This delicious frog eye salad is creamy, fluffy, and filled with pineapple, mandarin oranges, and marshmallows. It is perfect for bringing to any gathering or potluck. Trust me when I say this will fly off the table!
House Digest

Do You Really Need To Separate Whites And Colors In The Laundry?

Love it or hate it, doing laundry is a necessary chore that needs to be accomplished. But, even if you take the time to read the washing directions on every piece of garment you own, can you be expected to cater to the exact cleaning needs of every item of clothing you have? That is why it might help to know a little bit more about how to properly wash your clothes in order to get the best results.
EverydayHealth.com

Dos and Don’ts of Constipation Relief

Diet and lifestyle can be a major cause of constipation. Getting relief can be as simple as making a few tweaks to your meals and habits. We’ve all been there: sitting on the toilet needing to go, but nothing comes out. The same goes for the unsatisfying plink of what looks like rabbit pellets dropping into the toilet when you know your bowels need emptying.
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does Bacon Last?

Just like any food, bacon can quickly get spoiled if it is not stored properly. It must be discarded right away if it has passed its expiration date (indicated on the package). Many factors may determine bacon’s shelf life—the type, method of storage, and whether it has been opened or...
BBC

Elderly Hampshire woman left without food during heatwave

A man whose mother was left without lunch on one of the hottest days of the year has described a meals on wheels company's behaviour as "disgusting". Jacky Johnston, 82, has dementia, lives in a village in Hampshire and relies on the Apetito service to receive her main meal each day.
