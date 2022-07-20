ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anamosa, IA

Local Playwright Launching World Premiere of His Play in Anamosa, Iowa

By Ken Peiffer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is plenty of local talent in the area. Whether it's a talented athlete, a gifted musician, or even a creative playwright, this area has a lot to offer. And now a local playwright is getting his chance in the spotlight. Starlighters II Community Theatre in Anamosa, Iowa is...

103.3 WJOD

Maintenance-Free Living For Those 55+ In Dubuque

As we all get older, the goal is usually to live life at an easier pace. Household chores become burdens and getting out of the house to see friends rarely happens. These issues, combined with any underlying health concerns, make senior housing developments an attractive option when looking towards retirement. Cooperatives, like the Estates of Dubuque, were designed as a form of homeownership in which the members collectively own and control the developments in which they live. Residents buy membership stock in the cooperatives, which owns the land, building, and any common areas. Members obtain the exclusive right to occupy a specific home. These homes will be conveniently located on the North West side near the intersection of Derby Grange Road and John F. Kennedy Road, close to restaurants and other amenities. This patio-home cooperative will sit on 13 acres and include 35 individual homes meeting the Universal Design concept.  Also, inside this private, gated community will be a clubhouse featuring an open entertaining area, full kitchen, fitness center, great room with fireplace, indoor pickleball court, office/conference room, and outdoor area.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

750K In Funding Provided to Maquoketa Recreation Area

Yesterday (7/21) Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced $4.65 million in grant funding for three projects through Destination Iowa. The $100 million program, announced in April, invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities, enhance tourism and attract new residents.
MAQUOKETA, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, IA Bike Night July 21; 1,000+ Strong

Hang on to your handlebars; Bike Night is BACK at McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson from 5 to 9pm tomorrow night (7/21)! Kickstart your fun with live music, awesome food and beverages, and you could even win some amazing prizes!. Throughout the Bike Night season along with McGrath, we'll be awarding keys...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

INTERVIEW: Tim Breitbach Discusses “The Final 19″ Documentary

Documentarian Tim Breitbach compares the initial news of Sgt. Dan Hefel's capture to that of John F. Kennedy's assassination. Of course, the two are apples and oranges on the surface, but when you consider the local impact of a Guttenberg native being taken as a prisoner of war (POW) during the Vietnam War, it was a "where were you" kind of moment.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Bell Tower Theater Puts on The Last (Potluck) Supper

Bell Tower Theater Announces the Third Show of their 20th Anniversary Season - The Last (Potluck) Supper!. This musical comedy is the fifth show in The Church Basement Ladies series by Greta Grosch and Drew Jansen. The performance will be directed by the Bell Tower Theater’s Artistic Director and seasoned Dubuque theater expert, Sue Riedel.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Iowa College Welcomes Back Famous Bossy Alum For Fall Appearance

He never really went away, but soon we'll likely be hearing and seeing a lot more of actor Tony Danza across the Hollywood media spectrum than we have in the 30 years since "Who's the Boss" went off the air. With a reboot in the works and his likely involvement in it, he'll soon be all over the place once again.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, Iowa Police Department to Host “National Night Out”

The Dubuque Police Department is inviting community members to join them for National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2, from 6-8 p.m. at Jackson Park (1500 Main St.) this year. National Night Out is an annual crime prevention event that promotes police-community partnerships, safety, and neighborhood unity. This will be the 12th consecutive year the Dubuque Police Department has participated in National Night Out, educating residents on anti-crime programs and how they can make Dubuque a safer, better place to live.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Old Newspaper Boxes Turned Food Pantries are Popping Up in Dubuque

It's not uncommon to see old newspaper boxes for sale online. With fewer print publications, people have discovered different uses for the large plastic/metal behemoths. Just last year, I refurbished one into a "Free Blockbuster," but that's a story for another time. Some retired newspaper boxes in the Dubuque area...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park; 4 Dead

According to reports, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirms an active investigation is underway following a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground on this morning (Friday 7/22). Authorities responded to the area, northwest of Maquoketa at 6:23 am, where they were actively searching for a suspect. The...
MAQUOKETA, IA
103.3 WJOD

Tapping into Galena Brewfest for a Fun and Worthy Community Cause

As a recent returnee to the Tri-States, I am quickly discovering that there are countless events, adventures, and community organizations to tap into and support. Such as it was at the Galena Brewfest on Saturday afternoon at Chestnut Mountain Resort in Galena. The event raised funds for the Galena ARC, which hosts dozens of art, recreation, and cultural programs for youth and adults.
GALENA, IL
103.3 WJOD

Huge Week For Harley Riders as Mid-America H.O.G. Rally Comes to Dubuque

And when I say huge, I mean HUGE! Like 500,000 members strong and over 1,000 pre-registered bikes already for the Mid-America H.O.G. Rally presents; Hollywood Dubuque; pre-party events start on Wednesday, July 20th, and go through Saturday, July 23rd. H.O.G. stands for the Harley Owners Group and yes, they are 500,000 members strong! And that's not all, McGrath Dubuque Harley Davidson will also be holding Bike Night on Thursday, July 21st, where the opening ceremony will take place; featuring, live music, good food, and cold beverages. With all the biker activities planned it might be a good time to go over some simple safety tips to keep yourself, 2-wheels down and to protect all our in-coming riders.
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque, IA
103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

