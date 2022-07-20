ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Women found trapped atop car as water main break floods street, California officials say

By Don Sweeney
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA water main break at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, flooded a Hollywood street and left two women trapped on top of a car, California firefighters told news outlets. The water submerged at least two vehicles in 4 to 5 feet...

www.sanluisobispo.com

paininthepass.info

Car Fire Extinguished In The Cajon Pass Saturday Morning

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Firefighter extinguished a car fire on northbound Interstate 15 Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Fire Department, and San Bernardino National Forest firefighters were getting calls of a vehicle on fire on northbound Interstate 15 in the center divider just before Kenwood Avenue. The car fire was reported about 9:41am Saturday July 23, 2022, with flames coming from the engine compartment.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Surfline

Code Red Lines in Northern California

There’s been an ongoing battle over the title of “Surf City, California” for years now — Huntington Beach versus Santa Cruz. Well, in case there’s ever been any debate — this summer in particular, with its nagging south winds in SoCal — has proven hands down: Santa Cruz is Surf City. Maybe not for marketing people or tourism agencies, but for surfers. This little south-facing town 72 minutes south of San Francisco has seen more rideable to good days over the last couple months than anywhere else in the state. And while “PUMPING!” is not one of our official report ratings, this last Code Red swell inspired us to reach out to the product team to see if it could be added. (They haven’t gotten back to us yet. Might be the all caps/exclamation mark thing.)
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Southern California could go from hot, dry, windy conditions to monsoon showers this weekend

Southern California could be in for some weather whiplash this weekend.Hot, dry, and windy conditions could make way for thunderstorms in the region's mountains all next next week, according to meteorologist Alex Biston.A red flag warning goes into effect at 1 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday across Los Angeles County mountains from the I-5 Corridor to Lake Hughes, signaling a risk of critical fire weather conditions. Further east, an excessive heat warning is in place across the Coachella Valley through Friday night, with temperatures ranging from 114 to 118 degrees in the low deserts.And while bone dry Southern California could use some rain, the system forecast to arrive this weekend includes monsoonal moisture and thunderstorms. A chance of thunderstorms begin Sunday, but increase into Monday and continue throughout much of the week.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KGET

Why gas prices are falling in California

Great news at the gas pump. Gasoline prices continue to fall in the Los Angeles area and across California. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded dropped to $5.84 on Friday, down 18-cents from a week ago and 55-cents from a month ago. Statewide, the average is $5.79/gallon, down from […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaexaminer.net

The Big Rent Increase in California Next Month

Hello from the Essential California newsletter, and happy Thursday! Thursday, July 21, is today. I’m Liam Dillon, and I cover housing affordability as a metro reporter. I have some information you can use this morning about housing. Tenants all over California may have already gotten a notice that says...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ

Thursday: Excessive Heat Warning in effect

The Excessive Heat Warning went into effect this morning and will remain in place through Friday evening. High temperatures will climb into the one-teens each afternoon with little relief overnight. Please take a moment to read over the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses to better protect yourself and others....
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

SoCal gas prices expected to fall below $5 in the coming days and weeks

LOS ANGELES — Southern California gas prices are likely to fall to less than $5 per gallon over the next few days and weeks, the American Automobile Association reported Thursday. After peaking at $6.46 last month, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Los Angeles-Long Beach area has been steadily falling and is now $5.87. That’s 19 cents less than last week and 53 cents less than last month, though it is still $1.52 higher than a year ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Ventura County rides again at Ventura County Fair

The Ventura County Fair returns Aug. 3-14 with 12 days of fun, excitement and entertainment. Returning after the two-year postponement, this year’s fair, with the tagline “VC Fair Rides Again,” is a celebration of Ventura County’s creativity, tradition and resilience. The fair will bring back unique exhibits, contests and top-of-the line Grandstand Entertainment performances, free with fair admission.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Los Angeles County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 14:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-23 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of gusty winds, warm temperatures, very low relative humidity, and very dry fuels can contribute to rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition sources. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE LOS ANGELES COUNTY MOUNTAINS FROM THE I-5 CORRIDOR TO LAKE HUGHES .A warm and very dry air mass will continue to impact interior areas of southern California through tonight, which combined with locally gusty northwest winds will lead to critical fire weather conditions through tonight over the northern Los Angeles County Mountains, mainly from the Interstate 5 Corridor to Lake Hughes. While currently not in the Red Flag Warning area, other fire weather concern areas through tonight include the Ventura county mountains, Antelope Valley, and western portions of the Santa Ynez mountains and adjacent foothills where brief critical fire weather conditions are expected. If any new fire ignitions occur, this environment will create extreme and dangerous fire behavior. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE LOS ANGELES COUNTY MOUNTAINS FROM THE I-5 CORRIDOR TO LAKE HUGHES * Winds...Northwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Isolated gusts to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...6 to 12 percent. Poor overnight recoveries 12-20 percent. * Impacts...If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Affordable housing complex opens in Fountain Valley for low-income residents

Low-income residents in Fountain Valley now have a new place to live for the first time in nearly twenty years. Robert Hill is an airforce veteran who earned his doctorate at USC, but because of a few admittedly poor choices, he was on the brink of homelessness."Throw a little bit of mental health and depression in there. That's a very hard thing for me to say," he said.He needed help. That's when he found out about Prado, Fountain Valley's first new affordable housing complex in the last two decades. Wednesday morning was the culmination of a four-year, 28-million-dollar project. It's a...
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Backpack and Food Giveaway will be held July 23

A Backpack and Food Giveaway Event will be held in Bloomington on Saturday, July 23. Free backpacks and school supplies will be given to school children (kindergarten through 12th grade), while supplies last. There will be a maximum of four backpacks provided per family, and children must be present to receive them.
BLOOMINGTON, CA

