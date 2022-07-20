Women found trapped atop car as water main break floods street, California officials say

Effective: 2022-07-22 14:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-23 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of gusty winds, warm temperatures, very low relative humidity, and very dry fuels can contribute to rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition sources. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE LOS ANGELES COUNTY MOUNTAINS FROM THE I-5 CORRIDOR TO LAKE HUGHES .A warm and very dry air mass will continue to impact interior areas of southern California through tonight, which combined with locally gusty northwest winds will lead to critical fire weather conditions through tonight over the northern Los Angeles County Mountains, mainly from the Interstate 5 Corridor to Lake Hughes. While currently not in the Red Flag Warning area, other fire weather concern areas through tonight include the Ventura county mountains, Antelope Valley, and western portions of the Santa Ynez mountains and adjacent foothills where brief critical fire weather conditions are expected. If any new fire ignitions occur, this environment will create extreme and dangerous fire behavior. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE LOS ANGELES COUNTY MOUNTAINS FROM THE I-5 CORRIDOR TO LAKE HUGHES * Winds...Northwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Isolated gusts to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...6 to 12 percent. Poor overnight recoveries 12-20 percent. * Impacts...If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO