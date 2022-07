School Calendar (Starts August 15th) Pro-tip: Go to the Walmart app, type "school supplies" in the search bar, put in your schools zip and the school name, choose grade! Walmart has all school supplies already bunched and ready to add to your cart! It tells you how much you're going to spend on that lists supplies. It has everything on the list! It even has quantities that are listed so that all you have to do, is hit add cart!

BIENVILLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO