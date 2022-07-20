ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office investigation leads to arrest

By KEDM Public Radio
KEDM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe investigation into the shooting incident last evening on Delwood Drive @ 165 has led to the arrest...

www.kedm.org

MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office identifies alleged suspects in fraud investigation

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (07/22/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the alleged suspects in the case have been identified by authorities. The investigation is ongoing. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple fraud cases where the alleged suspects gained […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man found guilty for September 2021 homicide

UPDATE (07/22/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish District Attorney’s Office, Richard Lee Gilbert was found guilty of Second Degree Murder following a trial that began on Monday, July 18, 2022. The case stems from the September of 2021 homicide of Clara Hardwell. The State presented the testimony of several witnesses, including the investigating […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man allegedly shoots at vehicle with 4 children inside; arrested

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 19, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a disturbance at an apartment complex on the 600 block of Highway 139. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the caller, 33-year-old Meyakie Kensean Burks, who advised authorities that an individual came to his residence in a black SUV and allegedly made attempts to fight him.
MONROE, LA
fgazette.com

Arrest made over threat with a weapon

Farmerville police were called to 1101 Cedar Street, Lot 11 in June in reference to aggravated assault with a weapon. FPD officer Kassey Horton, along with UPSO deputies Sgt. Chris Satterwhite and Brady Byrnes found the complainant pacing in the middle of the roadway on Cedar Street. The complainant said his brother, Ryheem Miller, threatened to “beat you in the face with this gun and then I’ll shoot you with it,” according to police records.
FARMERVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe Police in search of second-degree murder suspect

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly shot someone else after a domestic dispute. Monroe PD responded to a shooting in the 200 block of North 21st Street shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Officers located the victim, identified as Milton Smith, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Smith was transported to a local hospital where he later died from the wound.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Man aimed firearm at deputy’s head during struggle, affidavit says

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident that happened on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. According to a court affidavit, deputies were called to a gas station around the area of Dellwood Drive at Highway 165 on Tuesday evening to investigate a domestic violence disturbance. The caller said she was hiding in the bathroom until deputies arrived.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Traffic stops leads to warrant arrest

A Ruston woman was arrested Sunday evening after she reportedly gave a false name to avoid arrest on outstanding warrants. A Ruston Police officer stopped a vehicle with no license plate on Maple Street about 11 p.m. Sunday night. The driver said she did not have a driver’s license and identified herself as Deija Williams. A records check showed no results for that name.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Trespasser arrested after entering home

Lincoln Parish deputies responded to a residence on McCullin Road Tuesday evening regarding a man entering a house without permission. At about 6 p.m. deputies talked with the property owner who told deputies Jason Flowers was in the backyard of the residence. Flowers was detained while deputies investigated. The homeowner said he came home and found a truck in his backyard and saw Flowers walk out the front door. Flowers attempted to leave but the homeowner locked Flowers’s keys in the house so he could not leave. No altercation occurred between the two, according to the owner, who said he and his wife live at the house, although he occasionally stays elsewhere.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators need help identifying a person of interest for burglaries in the area

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently looking into several recent burglaries in the Bawcomville area of West Monroe. The picture below is a surveillance camera photo of a person of interest investigators are trying to identify. Anyone with any information about […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police searching for two brothers linked to a shooting

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 16, 2022, around 10:30 PM, Monroe Police responded to a reported shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Adams Street. Before shots were fired, a crowd had gathered in the area for a memorial.  During the memorial, an argument ensued between a few of the parties in attendance. The […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman arrested twice Thursday

A Dubach woman was arrested twice in the span of less than four hours Thursday after calls that she was acting erratically. At about 1:45 p.m. Lincoln Parish Deputy Jody Hoenke responded to Magnolia Corners Store on Hwy 563 in Simsboro regarding a woman without any pants walking around the parking lot cursing loudly.
SIMSBORO, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Tommy Clark: Grambling’s police chief and more

City of Grambling Police Chief Tommy Clark has made his mark on not only the residents he protects, but also Lincoln Parish as well as the state of Louisiana as a whole. Clark can usually be found protecting the city he’s called home for 19 years, but Wednesday night he was in Baton Rouge at a conference for the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police, the organization he has served as president of over the past year.
GRAMBLING, LA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Caldwell, Claiborne, Jackson, Lincoln, Ouachita, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Caldwell; Claiborne; Jackson; Lincoln; Ouachita; Union EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Claiborne Parish, Lincoln Parish, Union Parish, Jackson Parish, Ouachita Parish and Caldwell Parish. In Arkansas, Hempstead County, Nevada County, Columbia County and Union County. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Court bars Monroe man from working as a tax preparer in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE – A Monroe man who pleaded guilty to a tax fraud-related felony is barred permanently from working as a tax preparer in Louisiana. Courtney C. Blockson was arrested in Dec. 2019 for a tax fraud scheme involving state child care tax credits. According to the charging document, Blockson improperly claimed the credits of behalf of hundreds of clients by falsely identifying them as day care center operators. None of the taxpayers involved were aware of Blockson’s scheme. The illegitimate credits initially cost the state $131,000 in fraudulent income tax refunds, which the Louisiana Department of Revenue recovered through the collection process.
MONROE, LA

