Premier League

Man Utd ‘interested in free transfer swoop for Dan-Axel Zagadou’ after Borussia Dortmund contract expires

By Alex Cole
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly interested in a free transfer for Dan-Axel Zagadou.

The 22-year-old Borussia Dortmund defender's contract ran out in June.

Man Utd are 'very interested' in 6ft 6in centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou Credit: Getty

And Media Foot Marseille report that the Red Devils are interested in landing the giant centre-back.

Erik ten Hag is supposedly eager to snap up 6ft 6in Zagadou for nothing now his deal has expired.

But the Premier League club face competition from Inter Milan, who see the Frenchman as a top priority.

The Serie A side have already sent an offer to Zagadou's representatives.

He played 22 times for BVB this season, despite suffering multiple injury lay-offs over the past two years.

United previously targeted a move for the France Under-21 star during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign.

And Zagadou was also wanted by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta before he moved for Brighton’s Ben White.

Ten Hag has already dipped into the central defensive market as a £55million signing of Lisandro Martinez was announced last week.

The deal is still subject to medical, personal terms and UK visa requirements - although it's understood Martinez will pen a deal worth £120k-a-week at Old Trafford.

The 5ft 9in ace is known as a ball-playing defender and is set to play an integral part in Ten Hag's United revolution.

As it stands, he will be the shortest centre-back in the Premier League.

Lining up with Zagadou - who is nearly a foot taller - would certainly be a sight.

Sports
Watch Zinchenko sing Arsenal initiation song as he is given Teletubbies nickname after first training session

OLEKSANDR ZINCHENKO serenaded his new Arsenal team-mates by belting out disco classic 'It's Friday then' for his initiation song. The Ukrainian star, 25, joined the Gunners yesterday in a £32million deal from Manchester City. And Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale posted footage of Zinchenko's initiation song to his Instagram account.
