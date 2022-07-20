ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson man charged for distribution of child sexual abuse imagery online

By Angele Latham, Jackson Sun
 3 days ago
A Jackson man was arrested Monday when child sexual abuse material was discovered in his possession after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Unit’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to the TBI, special agents arrested Tanner Robinson, 22, of Jackson, after receiving a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating that an individual in the area had used Kik accounts to distribute child sex abuse imagery. The investigation led to Robinson.

On July 18, TBI agents with the assistance of the Jackson Police Department searched Robinson’s Richland Cove home, and Robinson was taken into custody and booked into the Madison County Jail and charged with one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Tuesday, he made his first court appearance where his bond was set at $15,000.

According to the release, this is an active and ongoing investigation. If you have information that could assist agents, including details regarding possible victims, contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Have a story to tell? Reach Angele Latham by email at alatham@gannett.com, by phone at 731-343-5212, or follow her on Twitter at @angele_latham.

