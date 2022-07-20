Maple Grove Report – July 19, 2022

Getting to know your neighbors is the first step in crime prevention. That’s why the Crystal Police Department is encouraging residents to have a party on Tuesday, August 2nd, as Sgt. Brandon Dorr says, “We support Night to Unite, and we encourage block parties and citizens to get together with their neighbors, and come together and celebrate just being together, getting to know each other, talking, just having a good time. A lot of times it’ll include food, yard games, things like that.”
