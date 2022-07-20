ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

Maple Grove Report – July 19, 2022

By Dave Kiser
ccxmedia.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recap of the July 18, 2022 Maple Grove City Council meeting...

ccxmedia.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Designs unveiled for proposed Lake Minnetonka hotel

Excelsior Bay Hotel. Courtesy of The Kubala Washatko Architects / Excelsior Planning Commission. For over a century, hotels in Excelsior, Minnesota were a place to go for a room with a view. Now, more than 60 years since the scenic lake community's last hotel closed, a longtime local landowner is...
EXCELSIOR, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Mayor’s Minutes 7/18/22

Brooklyn Park Mayor Lisa Jacobson sits down with Dave Kiser to talk about new businesses in the city, the upcoming election, the retirement of the Police Chief, and more. For more information, go to http://www.brooklynpark.org.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Robbinsdale Passes 1-Year Emergency Moratorium on Sale of THC Products

The Robbinsdale City Council passed an emergency interim moratorium on the sale of THC products for 12 months. There’s currently no guidance or regulations on several factors surrounding the sale of products containing THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. Factors for regulation could include parameters like where the products can be sold, who can sell them, and who checks to make sure the retailers are not selling to minors.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Grove City, MN
City
Maple Grove, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Government
ccxmedia.org

Reading, Math Tutors Needed in Northwest Suburbs

The Reading Corps and Math Corps needs tutors for this next school year. “Support that these tutors can provide can go miles and miles into making a difference in terms of students’ lives,” said Sarah Loquasto, with Reading Corps & Math Corps. “Within the past few years with the effects of the pandemic, we’ve seen a lot of disruption as far as students and education. Throughout the state of Minnesota, we are recruiting Reading Corps tutors, approximately 1700 tutors to serve in this next school year.”
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Osseo Night to Unite Returns Aug. 2

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the city of Osseo plans to make the most of this year’s Night to Unite event on Aug. 2. Night to Unite features bounce houses, hot dogs and ice cream, emergency vehicle tours, and most importantly, a chance to connect with neighbors.
OSSEO, MN
northmetrotv.com

Local Decision 2022 – Anoka County Sheriff

In 2022, the following candidates will be on the primary ballot:. About the Candidate: I was born and raised in the City of Anoka. I have a four-year degree from Saint Cloud State University in criminal justice. I have been involved with law enforcement for 21 years—almost 19 years as a licensed police officer. I have worked undercover on narcotics and violent crimes for over three years. For the last ten years, I have served as a Use of Force Instructor, Firearms Instructor, Field Training Officer, and SWAT team member. I married my wife Kyleen almost 12 years and have three children. I am a deacon with Grace Baptist Church. My children participate in American Heritage Girls and Trail life USA and gymnastics. Our family loves to be outdoors, camping, four-wheel riding,gardening, and hunting in our free time.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grove City Council
swnewsmedia.com

New Carver County road signs criticized, to be rethought

After a year of planning, Carver County put up signs along Highway 10 in early June that acknowledged farmers with the words, “Roadway dedicated to farmers and their families. Carver County’s original caretakers.”. While the project was well-intentioned, the last line generated criticism from community members. “I was...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
kchkradio.net

Carver County announces sale of tax forfeited properties

(CHASKA HERALD) – The Carver County Board of Commissioners has approved the public sale of 16 tax-forfeited properties, the county announced. Fifteen of the properties are bare land while one property includes a three-bedroom, one-bathroom, 1,980 square-foot single-family home. The sale will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug....
CARVER COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Axios Twin Cities

Hot homes: 5 houses in the Twin Cities for sale starting at $270k

This week's Hot Homes collection includes a sunny Uptown condo and a custom-built Shoreview home. 818 Fry St. — $269,900 Why we love it: This charming Dutch colonial has unique original features and is just a few blocks from Snelling Avenue. Location: Hamline - Midway Specs: Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,276 square feetListed by: Diane M. Kretsch at Edina Realty Inc.Features: Original hardwood floors, wood-burning brick fireplace, built-in hutches and an attached one-car garage. Photo courtesy of Diane Kretsch. Photo courtesy of Diane Kretsch. 715 County Road B2 W. — $300,000Why we love it: This cheery blue home...
SHOREVIEW, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Nonprofit Says More People Seeking Rental Assistance

Renters in the Twin Cities are paying more than some home mortgage payments. According to the nonprofit HousingLink, the median rent in June for three-bedroom apartments is more than $1,800 in the Twin Cities. Rent for two-bedroom apartments is almost $1,400 per month. One-bedrooms are going for about $1,100, the HousingLinke report said.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Crystal Night to Unite

Getting to know your neighbors is the first step in crime prevention. That’s why the Crystal Police Department is encouraging residents to have a party on Tuesday, August 2nd, as Sgt. Brandon Dorr says, “We support Night to Unite, and we encourage block parties and citizens to get together with their neighbors, and come together and celebrate just being together, getting to know each other, talking, just having a good time. A lot of times it’ll include food, yard games, things like that.”
CRYSTAL, MN
kelo.com

Some Minnesota cities banning THC edibles, for now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A number of Minnesota cities are temporarily banning THC edibles after a new law went into effect at the beginning of the month. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports, within the last week, St. Joseph and Marshall approved moratoriums that give time to draft ordinances to regulate manufacturing and sales of edibles.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

"Why us?": Twin Cities fitness studios robbed 3 times in the span of a week

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police are searching for an individual they believe robbed two Twin Cities fitness studios three times in less than one week.Pure Barre Locations in St. Paul and Minneapolis saw the break-ins happen between Friday, July 15, and early morning the following Thursday."We thought it was a one-time thing," said studio lead Rachel Raeon, regarding the first break-in at the St. Paul location. "I think we just didn't imagine him coming back, truly, he'd taken all the things of value."The break-ins at the Minneapolis North Loop location where Raeon teaches were each caught on camera. The culprit is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy