Wisconsin Dells, WI

2 Wisconsin resorts, 1 tour company make Travel + Leisure's World's Best lists for 2022

By Chelsey Lewis, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
Two Wisconsin resorts and one Wisconsin tour company have been named among the world's best by Travel + Leisure magazine.

Both Sundara Inn & Spa in Wisconsin Dells and The American Club Resort Hotel in Kohler were ranked among the best resorts in the Midwest as part of the magazine's 2022 World's Best Awards. The resorts were ranked No. 4 and No. 9 respectively.

This is the fourth year in a row that American Club has made the list, and the third year in a row for Sundara. The Deer Path Inn in Lake Forest, Ill., topped the list for the fourth year in a row.

Madison-based Trek Travel, which specializes in bicycle tours, also got some recognition and was ranked the 13th best tour operator in the world. This is the second year in a row the company made the list, and the fourth overall.

The awards are based on reader surveys conducted from Oct. 25, 2021, through Feb. 28, 2022. The winners were published on the Travel + Leisure website on July 12 and will appear in the August issue of the magazine.

Contact Chelsey Lewis at clewis@journalsentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @chelseylew and @TravelMJS and Facebook at Journal Sentinel Travel.

Comments / 0

 

Comments / 0

