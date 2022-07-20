‘Resident Evil’s Showrunner on The Series’ Killer Soundtrack, That Dua Lipa Needle Drop

Most shows, no matter how good, stay confined to your TV. It takes a very special series with a slammin’ soundtrack to make the leap from your Netflix account to your Spotify. That’s exactly what Resident Evil does. Packed with chill, bass-filled songs, this Netflix originals’ soundtrack is just as much fun to listen to as the series is to watch.

If Resident Evil has encouraged you to broaden your musical horizons, we have your back. Here’s everything you need to know about how to listen to both the series’ soundtrack and its score. But wait! There’s more. Decider also spoke to showrunner Andrew Dabb about Resident Evil’s original song from deadmau5, as well as that jaw-dropping Dua Lipa dance number. Read on to start listening and find your new Kate Bush savior number.

What Songs Appear on Resident Evil‘s Soundtrack?

If it’s cool and giving life in the year of our lord 2022, chances are it appears on Resident Evil‘s soundtrack. Like every other aspect of this Netflix original, the soundtrack is simply better than it has any right to be. Looking for a full guide so that you can recreate these vibes sans zombies at your next party? We get it.

Episode 1

“Oxytocin” by Billie Eilish

“Faith” by Ghost

“Ugly Ending” by Best Frenz, Joywave & Jason Suwito

“Devil” by Two Feet

Episode 2

“Beautiful Liar” by X Ambassadors

“Bodies” by Sex Pistols

“The Tradition” by Halsey

Episode 3

“Into Dust” by Mazzy Star

“Human – Acoustic” by Rag ‘n’ Bone Man [cover version]

Episode 4

“Next Level” by aespa

“Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa

“Feels Just Like It Should” by Jamiroquai

“Burning Bridges” by Sigrid

“Maniac” by Conan Gray

“Out of My Mind” by Reuben and the Dark

Episode 5

“Piece of My Mind” by BROODS

“Moonlight Sonata” by Cast

Episode 6

“Get Out” by YONAKA

“Symphony No. 5” by Ludwig Van Beethoven

Episode 7

“Where The Party At” by Jagged Edge

“Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa

“My Heart Has Teeth” by deadmau5 and feat. Skylar Grey

Episode 8

“Noir” by Yelle

“On The Floor” by Perfume Genius

“WHEN I WAS OLDER” by Billie Eilish

Where Can I Listen to Resident Evil‘s Soundtrack?

No matter if you want to listen to this series’ soundtrack or score, you’re covered. A version of the Resident Evil soundtrack is available on Spotify. From what we can tell, this isn’t an officially sanctioned collection of the songs from the show. That being said, it hits all the best bops, so who’s complaining?

But what if you’re looking for something creepier and more atmospheric? Then the score from composer Gregory Reveret may be more your speed. You can currently find it on iTunes or Apple Music as well as on Spotify.

All About deadmau5 and Skylar Grey’s Original Song For Netflix’s Resident Evil:

Written by deadmau5 and featuring Skylar Grey, “My Heart Has Teeth” is the official song for Resident Evil‘s first season. Not only does it come with an absolutely perfect title for a show about zombies, but its somber melody paired with feminine, cool vocals match the tone of this adaptation.

Constructing a soundtrack people want to listen to again and again was no easy feat. “In terms of the music, we were just incredibly lucky to work with a music supervisor [Justin Kamps] and artists who were one, finding the songs, but two you have to go to these artist and be like, ‘Hey, we wanna use your song in the show,” showrunner Andrew Dabb told Decider. “We’re not a Marvel movie, you know what I mean? There’s a lot of blood and guts and gore and a lot of bad words and everything else. And we were very lucky a lot of the artists were very excited to be part of it. Obviously, deadmau5 did a song specifically for us… It was a fantastic experience.”

Where’d That Wild Dua Lipa Dance Number Come From?

Out of all of the bops that appear in Resident Evil’s first season, one stands head and shoulders above the rest. Heads up; we’re entering spoiler country.

In “Parasite”, the 2036 version of Jade (Ella Balinska) leaves the safety of The University’s vessel to have a meeting with Umbrella’s CEO Evelyn (Paola Núñez). Tensions are high, and in that moment, Jade is sure that Evelyn is either about to hurt her in some way or kill her. That’s when Evelyn does the unthinkable and busts into Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” complete with dance moves. A moment later, Jade learns that Evelyn is being controlled by her sister, Billie (Adeline Rudolph), who pretended to set Jade free all so that she could track Jade back to The University. It’s a betrayal of the highest order. How dare Billie use Dua Lipa for evil? But when you first see it, this song and dance stands as one of the most shocking scenes in a series that routinely involves bloodthirsty zombies.

“In terms of the Dua Lipa song, that came up in the writers room. It was not my idea, I have to admit,” Dabb said. “The reason Billie plays it is because it’s nostalgic. It’s from the party that they go to earlier. It’s almost a message to her sister in lot of ways.”