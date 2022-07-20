ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Cooling centers open as heat advisory issued in Bucks County

By Christopher Dornblaser, Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory and Bucks County officials have opened cooling centers as temperatures are expected to be "oppressively hot" over the next few days.

The weather service's heat advisory went into effect 11 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Sunday. Thursday and Sunday are expected to be the worst days. Heat index values of between 100 and 105 are expected throughout the next few days, according to forecasters.

Temperatures are going to be in the mid- to upper-90s between Thursday and Sunday, and temperatures will remain in the mid- to upper-70s at night during those days.

Bucks County has opened several cooling centers for senior citizens and those experiencing homelessness. The county opened the centers as part of its excessive heat warning declaration. The centers were opened until Thursday, however they extended the heat warning until Sunday.

The warning is issued when the weather service forecasts temperatures will reach 95 degrees by 11 a.m. on two or more consecutive days, or when heat indexes reach 100 degrees on any day, according to the county.

The weather service recommends residents drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors.

Anyone working or spending time outside should take extra precautions, and should possibly reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or evening. The weather service encourages people to wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing if possible. Children and pets should never be allowed to be left alone in vehicles unattended, the weather service advised.

The following cooling centers will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday:

  • Reigelsville Borough Hall, 615 Easton Road, Riegelsville
  • Morrisville Senior Service Center, 31 E. Cleveland Ave., Morrisville
  • YWCA of Bucks County Warminster Branch, 624 York Road, Warminster
  • YWCA of Bucks County Fairless Hills Branch, 601 S. Oxford Valley Road
  • Bristol Borough Senior Center, 301 Wood Street, Bristol

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Cooling centers open as heat advisory issued in Bucks County

