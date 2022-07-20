ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bridgerton’ Adds New Cast Members as Season 3 Kicks Off Production

By Samantha Nungesser
 3 days ago
Gentle readers, it has come to our attention that introductions are in order for several new members of the ‘Ton.

Just as we’re finally getting over the Kanthony wave, Netflix announced today that three strapping lads are to join the cast of Bridgerton Season 3. The bunch includes Stay Close star Daniel Francis as Marcus Anderson, who is described as a “charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton — and ire of the others.”

Sam Phillips, who some may recognize from Netflix’s The Crown, has also been cast as Lord Debling, who is “a genial lord with unusual interests.” However, with his “wealth and noble title to back up his eccentricities, he’ll have no shortage of interests from young ladies this season.”

Wreck star James Phoon will also join this good-looking cast as Harry Dankworth, who lacks in wit and intelligence, but makes up for it in handsome looks.

Along with the announcements of the new cast members was a short video teasing the beginning of production on the third season of the hit series:

Based on the novels by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton takes place in Regency era London and follows a group of siblings as they each embark on their own romantic stories. It was announced after Season 2 that the following season would stray from the order of the books and follow the highly-anticipated Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) love story.

When we last saw the duo, Penelope, who had secretly loved Colin for years, overheard him say he would never marry her. And on top of that, her identity as gossip-columnist Lady Whistledown was exposed to her best friend, Eloise, who also happens to be Colin’s younger sister.

According to Netflix, the third installment sees Penelope finally trying (and failing) to find a husband who would allow her to remain as Lady Whistledown and take her far from her corrupt mother and disgruntled sisters.

When Colin returns from his travels with “a new look and serious sense of swagger,” she gives him the cold shoulder. In order to win back their friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope on the confidence front to help her find a husband, though things get complicated when his feelings for her begin to grow.

While Polin’s story cannot come to our Netflix screens fast enough, a premiere date has not yet been announced. In the meantime, you can find me rewatching the first two seasons and reading all the books.

