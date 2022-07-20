ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact-checking the Clements’ stolen election allegations

By Andrew Beale
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe election-denial movement in New Mexico continues to repeat the debunked theories that spurred the insurrection attempt. Trump supporters entered the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C., as Congress met to ratify President Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over Donald Trump. (Photo by Win McNamee /...

Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Mark Ronchetti Is Walking a Fine Line on the Abortion Issue

Mark Ronchetti is running for governor this November, much to the chagrin of man pro-choice voters. At first glance, it seemed that the man's stance on abortion was surprisingly moderate compared to many republicans': he stated that he would support abortions up to fifteen weeks, in cases involving rape or incest, and in instances where the procedure had to be performed to save the mother's life.
SANTA FE, NM
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Mexico

Grant County (Stacker.com) As the newest and more transmissible variant of Omicron surges across the state, Grant County has has risen as the county with the highest number of infections. According to a report by Stacker, the county had 511 new cases per 100k in the past week (138 new...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
Two GOP primary losers in Colorado fail to pay for recounts

Colorado's secretary of state's office on Wednesday said it has told two candidates who lost their Republican primary races last month that it will not conduct a recount of those races because they failed to pay the required amount by the deadline.The office informed Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who lost her race for the GOP nomination for secretary of state, and state Rep. Ron Hanks, who fell short in his bid for the party's U.S. Senate nomination, that it was moving forward finalizing the results of the primary. Neither candidate paid the $236,000 that was due by July 15...
COLORADO STATE
Federal judge holds hearing on Arizona voting tabulation machines

PHOENIX — A federal judge has heard arguments from both sides in a lawsuit involving election tabulation machines in Arizona. The lawsuit pits two high-profile candidates against each other, Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake and Democrat candidate Katie Hobbs, who is also Secretary of State. Lake, along with...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona GOP offering $50,000 rewards for proof of cash-for-votes

(The Center Square) – The Arizona Republican Party is offering a financial reward for information about “vote-buying” in the 2022 statewide primary election. The party is offering up a pair of $50,000 rewards for information on the practice – with a maximum of one reward per person.
ARIZONA STATE
CDC Shows COVID-19 Surge Across NM

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent update for COVID-19 “community levels,” updated every Thursday, shows more than twice as many New Mexico counties now have red or “high” levels compared with last week. The CDC framework combines case rates with two hospital metrics and shows, for the seven-day period of July 14-20, 17 New Mexico counties—10 more than last week—now have “red” or high levels. Santa Fe County remains “yellow” or medium. Only four counties now have “green” or low levels—down from nine last week. The CDC’s recommendations include indoor masking for people living in counties with high community levels. The increase comes amid a national surge of cases attributed to the most recent Omicron subvariant: BA.5. In an update last week, New Mexico Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said officials believe the subvariant accounts for approximately 50% of cases here and expect it to be the dominant variant by early August. During that news conference, Scrase reiterated the state does not intend to require any restrictions in response to the BA.5 surge, noting: “We feel like the tools we have right now to fight the pandemic are so good that overarching government requirements aren’t needed.” Scrase reiterated that stance to SFR in an interview earlier this week, noting “The CDC [has] come through with some really excellent tools that I use every day,” such as the community levels and accompanying recommendations (at the bottom of the community levels page); transmission levels for hospital use; and a quarantine and isolation calculator.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Court: Kansas election chief's software change violated law

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ top elections official violated the state’s open records law when he had office computer software altered so that it could no longer produce data sought by a voting-rights advocate, the state Court of Appeals ruled Friday. The decision directed a trial court judge to order Secretary of State Scott Schwab to reverse the software change in the state’s voter registration system so that it can again produce a statewide report on provisional ballots. Voters receive provisional ballots if they don’t appear to be registered, fail to present required identification or try to vote at the...
KANSAS STATE
Governor’s Office: Record number of Montanans at work

More Montanans are in the workforce than ever, the Governor's Office announced Friday. (Mark Stebnicki via Pexels.com.) The number of employed Montanans hit an all time high in June, as did the labor force, the Governor’s Office announced Friday, citing the state Department of Labor and Industry and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
MONTANA STATE
OPINION: Polis takes every opportunity to hurt rural Coloradans

As someone who spent my teenage years growing up in rural Colorado, I understand that Jared Polis’ disregard for non-metro areas isn’t just wrong and offensive – it’s destructive. Ask county commissioners from the Eastern Plains and they’ll tell you when Gov. Polis comes to their...
COLORADO STATE
Maricopa County Recorder Richer expects to face post-election fraud claims

PHOENIX – The top election official in Arizona’s most populous county is expecting to face post-election scrutiny next month, especially if there are fraud claims. “Candidates, I would say we all want the same thing right now, which is our voters to feel comfortable voting, so hopefully, everyone can encourage that,” Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Thursday.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
#Election Local#Campaign Finance#Dominion Voting Systems#Election Security#Election Fraud#The U S Capitol Building#Congress#Electoral College#Powerpoint
Lawyers to help those affected by wildfires in northern New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawyers will be at New Mexico Highlands University Saturday to help those impacted by New Mexico wildfires. The in-person, walk-in clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Services will include assistance in securing FEMA benefits, insurance claims, and more. Visit the State Bar of New Mexico’s website for more […]
POLITICS
Analysts: Crime in New Mexico jumped as arrests fell

SANTA FE – The certainty of justice in New Mexico slipped over a recent seven-year period as arrests fell and violent crime increased, analysts for the state Legislature warned Wednesday. The number of violent crimes, for example, climbed about 32% from 2014 to 2020, while arrests for such crimes...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Criticizing Dems for Refunding $750 to All Coloradans, GOP Lawmaker Says the Rich Should Get a Bigger Tax Refund Than Low-Income People

Thanks to a law recently passed by Democrats, everyone in Colorado who filed an income return tax last year, no matter how much they made, will be receiving a $750 refund. But a Republican lawmaker says it would probably be “more equitable” to send bigger tax-refund checks to Coloradans with high incomes — and less money to lower-income folks.
COLORADO STATE
No Limit For New Mexico SNAP Participants To Double Up On Produce

SANTA FE — New Mexico Farmers Market Association (NMFMA) announces that more than $2.5 million in food incentive dollars are available this year for grocery food shoppers who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, to buy New Mexico grown fruits and vegetables through the Double Up Food Bucks program.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Reclaim Idaho’s education initiative certified for November election ballot

In this file photo, Reclaim Idaho Vista team co-leader Cameron Crow validates signature sheets from door knocking and collecting signatures for the Quality Education Act ballot initiative in Boise on Sept. 8, 2021. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) in Boise, Idaho on September 8, 2021. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun)
IDAHO STATE

