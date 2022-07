Homicides and overall gun violence is increasing at an extremely high rate in the city currently. The police department needs the help of everyone to try and deal with this situation. Many people would like to help but do not want to give their name. The crime stoppers organization is a way to get involved and not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers is an international organization with chapters in cities all over the world. It has been around for over 50 years. Over 1.2 million cases have been solved in the United States with 800,000 bad guys in jail. In addition, over $117 million in rewards have been paid out.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO