Sylva, NC

Sylva personnel policies updated

Sylva Herald
 3 days ago

Sylva’s personnel policies in May went through a once-over from the Management and Personnel Services Group, town Manager Paige Dowling told the board at last Thursday’s meeting. The polices had not been updated since 2017, she said. Two new holidays will dot the calendar – President’s Day...

www.thesylvaherald.com

State
Texas State
City
Government
