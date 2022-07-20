ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Johnson Development Awarded Developer of Year

By Haunani Shipper
Woodlands Online& LLC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX -- For a second time in three years, Johnson Development has been named Developer of the Year by the Texas Association of Builders during its annual Star Awards. The grand award was one of seven trophies Johnson Development took home at the July 14 event. The...

www.woodlandsonline.com

Comments / 0

 

Houston Agent Magazine

Three Houston-area ZIP codes ranked among hottest in country for real estate

Three Greater Houston ZIP codes are among the hottest for real estate in the country, according to a recent analysis by Opendoor. Opendoor examined MLS data in areas where it has brokerages to determine where the most homes went under contract within 90 days during the first half of the year. It found the ZIP codes 77494 and 77493 in Katy and 77433 in Cypress were three of the top 10 areas in the country for housing transactions. It was Cypress’ first appearance in the list’s top 10.
CYPRESS, TX
The Courier

The Woodlands Hills to add first house of worship

The Woodlands Hills plans to build its first house of worship next year. As the Conroe and Willis areas continue to grow in population, both the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church and Howard Hughes, the development company behind The Woodlands Hills, saw an opportunity. Earlier this month,...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Brad Bailey Announces Bid for The Woodlands Township Director

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Brad Bailey, a local father, business professional and community volunteer, today announced his campaign for The Woodlands Township Board of Directors. Bailey is a longtime corporate development professional whose career has ranged from running a network of family-owned restaurants to his current role as Vice President of Marketing, Communications and External Affairs for S&B Engineers and Constructors.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
realtynewsreport.com

538 Homes Planned for New Community

CROSBY, Texas – (Realty News Report) — Windy Hill Development of Houston is developing a 138-acre community called Indian Springs that will bring 538 new homes to Crosby on the northeast side of Houston,. Trez Capital financed $15.3 million to Windy Hill Development for the completion of 300...
CROSBY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Exclusive Furniture Announces Grand Opening of Store #8 North Houston/Spring

SPRING, TX -- Sam Zavary & Exclusive Furniture are excited to announce the Grand Opening of the long awaited 65,000 square foot North Houston Woodlands / Spring location (Store #8) located at 16515 N Freeway, Houston TX 77090 (located south of FM- 1960 exit on 45 N) in the Spring Community. Three times bigger than any of its other locations, the Spring location boasts a lofty showroom with never-before-seen inventory. The location will also have an in-store, photo friendly MURAL which highlights the story of Exclusive Furniture’s city wide expansion encompassing its 8 locations by local artist @ofilidesign.
SPRING, TX
luxury-houses.net

A 30,000 SF Living Spaces Mega Mansion with Elegance and Timeless Architectural Detail in The Woodlands on The Market for $15,000,000

The Mansion in The Woodlands, a classic French European style estate filled with elegance and timeless architectural detail and over 4+ acres of majestic grounds is now available for sale. This home located at 88 W Grand Regency Cir, The Woodlands, Texas offers 10 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms with over 30,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Diane Kink (Phone: 281-364-4828) at Keller Williams Woodlands for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in The Woodlands.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tx#Best Overall Community
Woodlands Online& LLC

Open House - 30315 Doerner Lane

Exceptional 1.5 story home on 10 wooded acres in Woodlane Forest! This original owner is a beekeeper, and the hives and agricultural evaluation will transfer to the new owners, providing incredible tax exemptions!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
WFAA

Why the alarming surge in contracts being canceled for new homes in Dallas-Fort Worth?

DALLAS — this story and other Dallas-Fort Worth business news through our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. North Texas homebuilders are seeing an alarming surge in cancelations of contracts on new homes, triggering a sharp drop in sales and pending sales last month, and a record rate of increase in new home listings in the Multiple Listing Service.
DALLAS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Conroe ISD Looks Back on 130 Years of Excellence—And Ahead to Many More

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- At first blush, the one-room schoolhouse in the humble community of Beach does not look like much. The rough-hewn lumber facade, the low ceiling that you can reach up and touch without trying, and the well-worn student desks seem like an artifact from another era, and as you blow the dust off the cover, you cannot seem to shake the feeling that despite the building’s appearance, it is important—like something that should be put behind plexiglass in a history museum. If you hazard that guess, you would happen to be right because on July 12, 1892, that new school and 11 others were consolidated by the Commissioners Court of Montgomery County, Texas, newly minted as the Conroe Independent School District.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Envy Wine Room in Spring to reopen Sept. 1 following February fire

Envy Wine Room offers an extensive wine selection with a team of on-site sommeliers who can walk patrons through wine and food pairings. (Courtesy Envy Wine Room) Following months of closure due to a fire Feb. 22, Envy Wine Room will celebrate its grand reopening in Old Town Spring on Sept. 1. Located at 126 Midway St., Spring, Envy Wine Room offers an extensive wine selection with a team of on-site sommeliers who can walk patrons through wine and food pairings. The business also features the Why Not Envy Me? boutique and gift shop, where customers can sip and shop. According to owners Brad and Effie Stees, the business will offer wine, food and boutique specials throughout September in celebration of its grand reopening. 281-528-9868. www.envywineroom.com.
SPRING, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

30315 Doerner Lane

10.00 Lot Acres Lot Sq. Ft. Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3467 Sq. Ft. Exceptional 1.5 story home on 10 wooded acres in Woodlane Forest! This original owner is a beekeeper, and the hives and agricultural evaluation will transfer to the new owners, providing incredible tax exemptions! This secluded home features a gated entry, circular drive, covered front porch, tankless water heater, PEX piping, crown moulding and transom windows that provide natural light. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, 6 burner gas cooktop, large pantry and plenty of cabinet storage opens to the breakfast room and den with wood burning stove; owner's retreat and two bedrooms down; game room, full bath and 4th bedroom up. In addition to the beehives, this property offers a 30,000 gallon heated remote controlled pool and separate spa, stocked pond with fountain, covered patio, outdoor fireplace with pavilion and cabana with pool bath, and endless shade trees. Close to all Woodlands amenities and just 40 min. from Bush Intercontinental Airport!
MAGNOLIA, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

223 Wisteria Walk Circle

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3158 Sq. Ft. Fabulous home located in the heart of The Woodlands! This home is complete with its own backyard pool oasis! From the moment you enter, this beauty is sure to impress. Snuggle around the gas log fireplace in the living area which opens to the kitchen. Chef's dream island kitchen is accented with stunning counters, stainless steel appliances and a view of the sparkling pool! The owners' retreat is nestled on the first floor with three additional bedrooms, a study, plus a game room upstairs. Relax in the spa-like, ensuite bath of the owner's retreat. Upstairs, the game room is the hub for the secondary bedrooms, plus two full baths. Enjoy your private resort-like backyard. Visit this beautifully kept home soon!
THE WOODLANDS, TX

