Johnson Development Awarded Developer of Year

10.00 Lot Acres Lot Sq. Ft. Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3467 Sq. Ft. Exceptional 1.5 story home on 10 wooded acres in Woodlane Forest! This original owner is a beekeeper, and the hives and agricultural evaluation will transfer to the new owners, providing incredible tax exemptions! This secluded home features a gated entry, circular drive, covered front porch, tankless water heater, PEX piping, crown moulding and transom windows that provide natural light. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, 6 burner gas cooktop, large pantry and plenty of cabinet storage opens to the breakfast room and den with wood burning stove; owner's retreat and two bedrooms down; game room, full bath and 4th bedroom up. In addition to the beehives, this property offers a 30,000 gallon heated remote controlled pool and separate spa, stocked pond with fountain, covered patio, outdoor fireplace with pavilion and cabana with pool bath, and endless shade trees. Close to all Woodlands amenities and just 40 min. from Bush Intercontinental Airport!
