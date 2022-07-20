ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge whole house generator Gas meter hookup...

tigerdroppings.com
 3 days ago

The Install guy said I'll need a larger meter and gas feed to run my Kholer 20kw coming in soon. Does anyone know if they charge to put a larger meter in, or how long it takes to get them out?. ETA with Entergy. This post was edited on...

www.tigerdroppings.com

WAFB

Friday’s storms forcing power outages in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heavy showers and storms rolled though the Baton Rouge area on Friday morning, causing thousands of Entergy customers to be impacted by power outages. As of 8:45 a.m., over 2,200 outages were reported in East Baton Rouge Parish. In Ascension Parish, over 1,600 customers were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

$17.5M expansion of Denham Springs manufacturing facility to begin in August

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that a Denham Springs plant will be undergoing a $17.5 million expansion in August. According to Edwards, Bercen announced the expansion that will retain 55 jobs at the facility while creating eight new jobs with $75,000-year salaries. The expansion is estimated to bring in 23 indirect jobs, according to the Louisiana Economic Development.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

High water temporarily shuts down entrance to Southern University

BATON ROUGE - Street flooding caused the entrance to Southern University on Harding Boulevard to shut down. The university temporarily redirected visitor traffic to Swan Streets, where it was directed through the F.G. Clark Activity Center back to Harding Boulevard. Keep up with the weather with The Storm Station here,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Denham Springs chemical company plans $17.5 million expansion, will add 8 jobs

Bercen, a Denham Springs specialty chemicals manufacturer, said it will spend $17.5 million to expand its facility, a move that will create eight new jobs. The new jobs have an average annual salary of $75,000, plus benefits, according to Louisiana Economic Development. The expansion is estimated to create 23 indirect jobs in metro Baton Rouge. Bercen has 55 employees at its local operations.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Engineering firm buys Lake Sherwood office building for $1.8 million

An engineering firm has purchased an office building off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard for $1.8 million in a deal that closed earlier this week. Orbital Engineering of Pittsburgh bought the building at 11512 Lake Sherwood Ave., according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Hedley Financial of Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Harding Boulevard entrance to Southern University now open

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at Southern University and A&M College report the Harding Boulevard entrance to the main campus is now open. The entrance was shut down due to high water follow Friday morning’s storms. The university instructed vehicles entering the campus to use the Swan Street...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Employee injured at ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Plastics Plant

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the second day in a row, someone was hurt at a plant in the area. On Monday, one person was treated after being exposed to Hydrogen Fluoride at a plant in Carville. Fast-forward one day and an employee at the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

How Baton Rouge is spending its American Rescue Plan funding

Baton Rouge placed a higher priority on flooding and public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic than it did on government operations, according to a report from the Brookings Institution. Cities and counties dedicated an average of 42% of their state and local fiscal recovery fund, or SLFRF, dollars included in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Birds to keep an eye (or ear) out for in Louisiana this summer and beyond

Baton Rouge Audubon Society president Jane Patterson has long been able to identify south Louisiana birds with only a hand to the ear. But when it comes to the multicolored plumage of one of her favorite summer species, the Painted Bunting (pictured above), seeing is believing. “They are actually fairly common in rural areas of south Louisiana,” says Patterson, “but are easy to overlook because their color can fade in the shadows of the shrubs and weedy areas they prefer.” Listen for the high-pitched rambling of the males as they defend their nests on the trail by the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, along the railroad tracks at BREC’s Frenchtown Road Conservation Area, and along the Mississippi River levee. Read on for more of Patterson’s tips on where to spot beautiful birds around town.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

The French Press - Lafayette

Let me tell you that their Cajun Benedict (which is really just gumbo with French bread instead of rice) is freaking legit. Their roux is dark, but not too dark. The eggs were poached perfectly. The flavor was spot on. The portion was a good size. My wife got some...
LAFAYETTE, LA

