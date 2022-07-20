ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Pep Guardiola Delighted with New Signings

By Saul Garcia
SB Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePep Guardiola is not only happy with the new signings on the pitch, but he has also praised their character as the team prepares for the fist friendly of the new season. From Houston, Texas, the club and Pep Guardiola are well underway in to season preparations. In his presser he...

bitterandblue.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SB Nation

Pep Guardiola Unsure of More Summer Signings for Manchester City

After doing some brisk business early in the transfer window, it is unclear if Manchester City will make any more signings before the window closes. City have given and taken so far in the window. But the departure of several key players has made it necessary to add more ammunition to the team to prevent any weakening of the side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Paris, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dani Alves is heading to Liga MX as veteran signs with Pumas

Veteran defender Dani Alves will continue his career in Mexico after signing a deal with Pumas. The Liga MX side teased the Brazilian’s arrival in a video on Twitter posted Thursday, which said “Dani Alves we’re waiting for you.” The 39-year-old left Barcelona as a free agent after last season, as his return to the Blaugrana lasted just a few months. Now Alves will play in North America for the first time in his career as he links up with the Liga MX giants on a reported one-year contract. Alves is aiming to make Brazil’s roster for the World Cup later this year. He appeared in a pair of friendlies in June, putting a third World Cup roster seemingly within his grasp. The right back made his name in a trophy-filled spell with Barcelona between 2008 and 2016, before going on to play for Juventus, PSG and Sao Paulo before making a surprise return to Barcelona in November 2021. RelatedMexico suspends entire women's Under-20 coaching staff pending investigationDarwin Núñez came on at halftime and scored four for Liverpool
SOCCER
SB Nation

OFFICIAL: Dwight Gayle joins Stoke City on a permanent deal

After a slow start for Newcastle’s sales department things have surely picked up the pace of late: Dwight Gayle is the latest name on the departures list ahead of the 2022/23 season with Stoke City being the club getting his talents. Gayle becomes the fifth first-team player either sold...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Neymar
SB Nation

Arsenal announce Oleksandr Zinchenko

It’s official! Arsenal just announced that they’ve signed Alex Zinchenko from Manchester City. The move cost £30M with £2M in “achievable add-ons” and the Ukrainian has signed a new contract with the Gunners through 2026. Zinchenko joins Matt Turner, Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus, and Marquinhos as the fifth incoming transfer for Mikel Arteta, and there are reports Edu is not done with his business for the summer window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: Should twenty be plenty for Sunderland?

During a cost of living crisis, football should be a welcome, affordable distraction for us all. However, during my time supporting Sunderland, this has very rarely been the case. The sight of Bristol City charging upwards of £30 for a ticket for a place in the away end at Ashton...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City
SB Nation

Thursday July 21st Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA
BBC

James Maxwell: Doncaster Rovers sign ex-Rangers defender

Doncaster Rovers have signed defender James Maxwell on a two-year deal, following a trial with Gary McSheffrey's squad. The 20-year-old was at Rangers for three years but never made a first-team appearance for the Glasgow club. He has first-team experience from loan spells with hometown club Ayr United and Queen...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Join us and write for the Fosse Posse!

Leicester City have signed nobody all summer. Not sure if you’ve heard. But we won’t make the same mistakes as the club we love and we’re looking to add to our ranks. Good or bad, the Foxes’ seasons are always interesting, so why not come along for the ride with us?
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Rangers vs. Tottenham Hotspur friendly: game time, open thread, and how to watch online

Roll on Tottenham Hotspur preseason! One week after Spurs went to the Far East to play two matches in Korea, Spurs are now heading to the Far North... Glasgow, that is. Spurs are in Scotland to play Rangers at the historic Ibrox stadium in a preseason friendly. It’s the Walter Tull Trophy, commemorating the first player of mixed heritage to play for Spurs and also the first to be signed to Rangers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Building History! The new apprenticeship programme for Everton fans

Local Liverpool people and Everton fans are the stars of a monumental new film showcasing The Learning Foundry’s partnership with Laing O’Rourke which is giving people in the region the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work on Everton’s new 52,000-seater stadium. Young learners and members of the Toffees fanbase...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Fan Letters: Is Alex Neil trying to prove a point in pre-season?

Got something you’d like to get off your chest? Send us an email, and we’ll publish your thoughts here on the site!. Having just watched the Sunderland game tonight I can only assume that Alex Neil was trying to prove to KLD that his squad has no strength in depth and that strong replacements are required as soon as possible.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy