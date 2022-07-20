Venus Williams Is Coming To Toronto & It Could Be Her Last Tournament In Canada

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Turns out, Allyson Felix hasn’t run her last race. The most decorated sprinter in U.S. history will return to the world championships to race in the preliminaries of the women’s 4x400 relay Saturday. She said team officials coaxed her out of her brief retirement after she helped the mixed relay team win a bronze medal last Friday in what she had said was her last major race. “The coaches asked if I was available and there was no way I’d turn the team down,” the 36-year-old said through an email with The Associated Press. The prelims of the 4x400 relay are Saturday and the final will be held Sunday to close out the world championships.

