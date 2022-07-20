Venus Williams Is Coming To Toronto & It Could Be Her Last Tournament In Canada

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — As he approached the finish line, anchor leg Marvin Bracy pretended the baton was a can, popped the top and took a giant gulp. Good reason for the mini-celebration — the American men got the baton around in the 4x100 relay. That hasn’t always been a guarantee. But the lineup of Christian Coleman, Noah Lyles, Elijah Hall and Bracy cruised into the final with the fastest qualifying time Friday night at world championships. “Just having fun,” said Bracy, whose team finished in 37.87 seconds. Now, a chance for a measure of atonement. The U.S. men had a faulty exchange at the Tokyo Games last year that kept them out of the final. That marked the 10th time since 1995 they have given away a relay at a world championship or Olympics, either due to a disqualification, a dropped baton, a doping violation or a faulty exchange.
