Venus Williams Is Coming To Toronto & It Could Be Her Last Tournament In Canada

By Andrew Joe Potter
Narcity
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what will likely be her final competitive appearance in Canada, seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams will take the court at next month's National Bank Open in Toronto after being awarded a wild card berth, the tournament announced Wednesday. “I’m so excited to be back playing (in the...

