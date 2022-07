SAN FRANCISCO - The latest in ongoing series of "shared spaces" fights in San Francisco isn't focused on the Great Highway or Golden Gate Park, but over a farmers market. The Outer Sunset Farmers Market sprung up during the pandemic bringing food, music, even roller skating to sleepy 37th Avenue. During that time, 37th Avenue neighbor St. Ignatius High School wasn't holding in-person classes or large events due to concerns over the coronavirus. However, with things now reopened, that has changed. "They want the permit for the farmers market to be able to accommodate their needs for parking and access to St. Ignatius....

