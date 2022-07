Wine Country Tour edition of the Street of Dreams tour starts July 23 this year.Residents of the Portland metro area and beyond searching for their next dream home can soon check out the latest trends in home design, home inspiration and home tech once again at the Street of Dreams. The NW Natural Street of Dreams is slated to occur in Yamhill County this year, adding a new wine country tour edition to the home showcase. A total of six exceptional wine country-inspired homes valued at more than $3 million each in Newberg and McMinnville are featured on this...

NEWBERG, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO