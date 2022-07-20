Proposed Zoning Districts Along Highway 47 The Subject Of A City Of Bryan Public Meeting

Grand Opening ceremonies were held Thursday morning at the new Milam County Annex in Cameron. Milam County Judge Steve Young and the Milam County Commissioners Court of Henry Hubnik, Donald Shuffield, Art Neal, and Jeff Muegge hosted several notable dignitaries and more than 100 other members of the public and county employees to unveil the new complex. Among the notable folks in attendance were Cameron native Drayton McLane, Texas House District 17 Republican nominee Stan Gerdes, representatives from the office of Congressman Pete Sessions, representatives from the office of Congressman John Cornyn, Texas House District 20 Representative Terry Wilson, former Milam County Commissioners John Fisher and Opey Watkins, Economic Development Administration Regional Director Jorge Ayala, and Central Texas Council of Governments Executive Director Jim Reed.

MILAM COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO