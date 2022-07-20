ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

1 killed in garage explosion in Akron

By Talia Naquin
WKBN
 3 days ago
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Fire Department is investigating the cause of a garage fire and possible explosion that killed one person.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Patterson Ave. Firefighters responded to a report of an explosion.

Crews found a garage in flames. The garage was detached from the home.

Firefighters got the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

The Summit County bomb squad was also called to the scene. The victim has not been identified.

