TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Findlay has commissioned an over 1,000 square foot mural of Martin Luther King Jr. The mural will be placed on the overpass named after him in downtown Findlay. It’ll be placed on the overpass to deter vandalism and promote the community that King discussed in his book, “Why We Can’t Wait.”

FINDLAY, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO