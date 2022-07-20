ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

10 UGG boots and slippers under $100 during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

By Ana Suarez
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're on the market for some UGG boots, here are 10 boots and slippers under $100 during the Nordstrom Anniversary...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Wears These Summer Shoes Constantly & Similar Styles Are up to $60 Off For Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Click here to read the full article. Over the course of the last few weeks, we’ve loved seeing Kate Middleton’s summer style. The Duchess of Cambridge’s wardrobe features a slew of elements that are absolutely essential to anyone’s closet. We’ve seen the mother of three in floral dresses, statement earrings, and espadrilles — including a pair of wedges she previously wore during Cambridgeshire County Day. We did some sleuthing and found the perfect dupes and similar espadrille styles perfect for summer, all featuring marked down prices up to $60 off during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Before we dive into these dupes, let’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Spins Chic Blazer With Patchwork Jeans & Sneakers With Karl-Anthony Towns at Acne Studios Paris Store Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Acne Studios is expanding its footprint. To celebrate its new location in Paris on Wednesday, the brand held an in-store cocktail with a packed crowd that included Rosalia, Rauw Alejandro, Snoh Aalegra, Russell Westbrook, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods. Woods accompanied her fiance Towns to the gathering in an off-white suit jacket and patched denim pants. Towns wore a casual yellow polo with denim jeans. This was the first of many events on the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

Skinny Jeans Are Out. So What Shoes Do You Wear With Non-Skinny Jeans?

Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ugg Sales#Ugg Slippers#Ugg Boots#Ugg#Nordstrom#Nordy Club
whowhatwear

The Anti-Trend Sandals Every Insider Is Wearing This Summer

For summer, we’re seeing major shoe trends from bold shades to fisherman sandals to edgy knee-high boots like the Balenciaga Cagoles on the rise. Time will tell how long these trends remain cool in fashion, but if you’re interested in investing in anti-trend shoes that you can bet on being stylish for years and years to come, look to minimalistic sandals. A style all the fashion people are wearing this summer, strappy sandals are minimalistic, sleek, and cool—all while being on-trend without overly trendy.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Why Puddle Pants Are the Perfect Antidote to Skinny Jeans

Puddle pants make up for what they lack in practicality with stylish insouciance. These slouchy slacks are distinguished by their long, pooling length that creates the silhouette of a puddle around the foot and ankle. Though they’re the kind of trend that might make a seamstress shudder, this devil-may-care approach to dragging your hemline along the ground accomplishes a distinct type of effortlessness, particularly when worn with chunky flats, sneakers, or sandals à la Zoe Kravitz and Bella Hadid.
APPAREL
People

There's a Beach-Friendly Version of the Birkenstocks Celebs Always Wear — and They're on Sale Right Now

Name a pair of sandals more popular than Birkenstocks. We'll wait. It's no secret that the brand's double-buckle slides are some of the most worn around Hollywood. The Arizona sandals have graced the feet of stars, like Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, and Chrissy Teigen. Most A-listers opt for the suede and leather styles, but those materials aren't the most ideal to wear to the beach or poolside.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
StyleCaster

This Kim Kardashian-Approved Self-Tanner Is 44% Off During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Click here to read the full article. We can’t pretend like our skin is ready for summer, because it simply isn’t. The gloomy weather isn’t giving us the natural sun-kissed glow that we deserve, so faux tanning is all we’ve got. However, we don’t want to drop hundreds of dollars on spray tan appointments. Thankfully, a celeb-loved tanning product known and loved for its stellar results just so happens to be on sale at the moment. St. Tropez’s Jumbo Self Tan Express Mousse is one of Kim Kardashian’s all-time favorite self-tanners, she previously revealed on her KKW blog. It’s a lightweight,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Of Course Jennifer Lopez's Leggings Are Croc-Embossed

There's casual, and then there's Jennifer Lopez's definition of the term. The queen of upgrading wardrobe basics — from a simple white T-shirt to mom jeans — styled up another closet staple while making her way to the dance studio. Wearing the fanciest pair of graphite croc-embossed leggings, J.Lo looked extravagantly low-key as she exited her white Bentley convertible. She teamed her stylish stretchy pants with a black cropped, long-sleeved zip-up by Kith, which showed off her toned midsection, and a pair of black-and-white Nike sneakers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Puts Edgy Touch on Gold Metallic Blazer With Ripped Jeans & Chain-Strap Sandals

Click here to read the full article. If you are not following Jordyn Woods on Instagram yet, then you need to start. The 24-year-old socialite and model continuously offers outfit inspiration to the masses. Case in point: her latest upload. Woods served up some sensational street style in a carousel post that she shared on Wednesday. Standing in the middle of a hallway, she simply captioned the collection of photos, “no place like home.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) The reality star proved that a gold metallic blazer is a must-have in your wardrobe. Woods...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

The 18 Best High-Waisted Jeans for Every Body Type

Click here to read the full article. High-waisted jeans are a wardrobe essential that will never lose their fashionable appeal. The best high-waisted jeans, similar to a fresh white T-shirt, glamorous sunglasses or the perfect designer handbag or luxury shoes, are closet staples that everyone needs in their regular outfit rotations. Throughout the decades, various silhouettes have waxed and waned in popularity, rising and diminishing from the fashion scene, but nowadays, a high-waisted fit has remained a constant consumer favorite — with good reason.  A high-waisted jean is defined by a waistline that hits close to or above the navel. It...
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day Deals on Designer Handbags You Can Shop Now: Kate Spade, Coach and More

Right now is the perfect time to shop for perfect designer handbags - and you can always count on Amazon for great fashion finds. While you might be shopping for summer swimsuits and sandals, let's not forget about handbags! You can score great deals, from favorite brands like Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Hermès Birkin, Christian Dior, Stella McCartney, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, and many more.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

Rebag’s New Launch Includes Secondhand Chanel Tweed Jackets & Designer Sneakers

Over the past few years, luxury secondhand shopping has grown exponentially, with more brands adopting in-house resale programs and collaborating with resale platforms. To meet the increased demand for designer secondhand goods, handbag reseller Rebag is expanding to include clothing and footwear. “We are excited to offer our customers new...
APPAREL
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy