Aggravated burglary at MHK Wal-Mart, estimated loss $30.00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department responded to a stabbing in Topeka that left one man seriously injured, on Friday. According to the TPD, they received a call in regards to a stabbing in Oakland at 5:59 p.m. on July 22, 2022 in the area of NE Seward Avenue and NE Grattan Street. Upon arrival, they found a man who was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, wounds.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO