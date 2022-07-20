ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Aggravated burglary at MHK Wal-Mart, estimated loss $30.00

Little Apple Post
 3 days ago
Around 10:45 am on Tuesday, July 19th officers were called to Wal-Mart in Manhattan for an earlier burglary to be reported. Officers were informed...

