Cafe Hey hosts Friday 'Out!' punk concert to benefit Tampa Bay Abortion Fund

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will help kick off the 2022 edition of the Clearwater Jazz Holiday. Shorty, who was supposed to play Jazz Holiday in 2019 before Tropical Storm Nestor had other plans, is making his fourth appearance at the festival, which runs from Friday-Sunday, Oct.14-16. Joining Shorty on the Friday lineup is Average White Band, plus fiery Americana duo War and Treaty. Saturday’s lineup includes R&B legend Charlie Wilson, Dumpstaphunk and Justin Lee Schultz, a 15-year-old jazz, blues, funk and gospel phenom. On Sunday, Gov’t Mule leads the bill alongside Old Crow Medicine Show, charismatic Alabama soul band St. Paul & the Broken Bones and other young player, Champ Jaxon, who once played with the Allman Betts Band.

HOLIDAY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO