Tampa, FL

Cafe Hey hosts Friday 'Out!' punk concert to benefit Tampa Bay Abortion Fund

By Ray Roa
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the month since the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v Wade, the landmark decision granting the constitutional right to an abortion, Tampa Bay activists have...

St. Pete artist Steve Madden is bringing flair to the bins at Daddy Kool Records

If you’ve recently visited Daddy Kool, St. Pete’s premier record store located at 800 28th St S at The Factory, you’ve probably noticed some pretty eye-catching and artistic divider cards, colorfully indicating individual artists’ sections while browsing. The store’s manager and resident music expert, Manny Kool,...
TAMPA, FL
‘Off the Dome’ celebrates a decade of Dunedin hip-hop on Wednesday

When Jon "Ditty" Diddier went out to establish a freestyle hip-hop hive in his hometown, he ended up with only a storage room and a lousy PA system. At the time, the recent University of Central Florida grad wanted to improve his own improvisational rap skills. He had just earned a degree as a visual artist and wanted to enter the world of hip-hop.
DUNEDIN, FL
25 Tampa Bay restaurants that aren't just for tourists

Yes they're popular, but that doesn't mean that these Tampa Bay spots aren't worth your time. Whether your strolling down Tampa's Riverwalk, going for a beach drive down the coast or just got out of Rays game in downtown St. Pete, there are plenty of great spots (within Tampa Bay's busiest areas) to grab a bite to eat.
TAMPA, FL
Publix heiress donated $50,000 to anti-LGBTQ group Moms For Liberty

Publix heiresses and donating to ultra-conservative organizations go together like a Pub Sub and a black & white cookie. Once again, Julie Fancelli is donating big bucks to support radical wings of the Republican party. The heiress of the Lakeland chain donated $50,000 to Moms for Liberty in June, the first major contribution to this political action committee.
LAKELAND, FL
Clearwater Jazz Holiday's 2022 lineup includes Trombone Shorty, Gov't Mule and more

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will help kick off the 2022 edition of the Clearwater Jazz Holiday. Shorty, who was supposed to play Jazz Holiday in 2019 before Tropical Storm Nestor had other plans, is making his fourth appearance at the festival, which runs from Friday-Sunday, Oct.14-16. Joining Shorty on the Friday lineup is Average White Band, plus fiery Americana duo War and Treaty. Saturday’s lineup includes R&B legend Charlie Wilson, Dumpstaphunk and Justin Lee Schultz, a 15-year-old jazz, blues, funk and gospel phenom. On Sunday, Gov’t Mule leads the bill alongside Old Crow Medicine Show, charismatic Alabama soul band St. Paul & the Broken Bones and other young player, Champ Jaxon, who once played with the Allman Betts Band.
HOLIDAY, FL
R&B legend Keith Sweat brings his birthday celebration to Amalie Arena this week

​​Labeled as one of the "godfathers of R&B," the Harlem native has had an extensive career in the genre, achieving milestones like six platinum albums, producing 15 Top 10 hits with songs like "Twisted", "Nobody", "Come and Get with Me" and "Make You Sweat,” in addition to being awarded the Soul Train Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the industry.
TAMPA, FL
Chow Down: A Guide to Best Restaurants for Orange Chicken in Tampa

When it comes to orange chicken, Tampa is proud of its reputation. And considering that Tampa is home to some of the country's top Asian and Chinese restaurants, it is not difficult to figure out why. So if you have your fingers crossed to get the orange chicken of your...
TAMPA, FL
How cities in the Tampa Bay area scored on AARP's Livability Index

TAMPA, Fla. — AARP recently released its 2022 Livability Index rating, and it scored how livable cities in the Tampa Bay area are. “Folks in Tampa should breathe a sigh of relief that they are in the top half of communities across the country in our new livability index,” said Rodney Harrell, vice president of family, home and community for AARP.
TAMPA, FL
10 Best weekend getaways in Florida

Summer is coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the vacationing has to, and if there is no time for long trips, staying in Florida offers a good alternative and provides options for a weekend trip without breaking the bank. Practical Wanderlust provides us with some of the best...
FLORIDA STATE
Review: Tampa Doobie Brothers fans finally get to listen to the music

After several pandemic-related postponements, The Doobie Brothers finally made it to Tampa. On the road celebrating their 50th anniversary tour, the northern California-based band delivered a full set of hits and deep album cuts for a nearly sold-out (and very vocal) audience at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Wednesday night.
TAMPA, FL

