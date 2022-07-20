Save the Date: City Limits Day Gala Oct. 26

“I am deeply concerned that New York City is taking the foot off the brakes at the exact wrong moment.”. I got a migraine last week. Normally, this is an irritating inconvenience: I need to take the rest of the day off work, crawl into bed, and wait a few hours for the pain, nausea, and visual changes to subside. It’s annoying, but I can tolerate it two or three times a year. But this was the fourth migraine I’d had in five days. If this had happened a few years ago, I might have worried about some kind of environmental toxin. But in 2022, it makes sense. I had COVID.

