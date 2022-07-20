Save the Date: City Limits Day Gala Oct. 26

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By City Limits
 3 days ago
City Limits turns 46 this year. Come celebrate with us and help support hard-hitting, impactful local journalism. This year, City Limits turns 46—and we’re ready to celebrate. What started as a newsletter for New...

New York City Housing Calendar, July 20-27

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a new weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
Who Are The Families Entering NYC Shelters From the Southern Border?

For weeks, City Limits has been talking to several Latin American families who entered the city’s shelter system after arriving in the U.S. from southern border states. Mayor Eric Adams has accused Texas and Arizona of sending newly-arrived immigrants to the city, something governors of both states have denied, and the families who spoke with City Limits said they came here with help from nonprofits.
New York’s New NYCHA Laws Aim to Hold Agency Accountable

The measures, signed Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, will force NYCHA to create a searchable online database of work tickets and task city agencies with making public housing code violations public. Two new state laws should soon shed more light on problems inside NYCHA’s ailing apartments and help tenants hold...
HarperCollins Workers Strike for Better Pay, More Diversity

Union employees at HarperCollins staged a day-long strike in front of the book publisher’s downtown headquarters demanding pay increases, more workplace diversity and stronger benefits. On Wednesday, union employees at HarperCollins staged a day-long strike in front of the book publisher’s downtown headquarters demanding pay increases, more workplace diversity...
Opinion: Mayor Adams, Please Ask NYC to Mask Up

“I am deeply concerned that New York City is taking the foot off the brakes at the exact wrong moment.”. I got a migraine last week. Normally, this is an irritating inconvenience: I need to take the rest of the day off work, crawl into bed, and wait a few hours for the pain, nausea, and visual changes to subside. It’s annoying, but I can tolerate it two or three times a year. But this was the fourth migraine I’d had in five days. If this had happened a few years ago, I might have worried about some kind of environmental toxin. But in 2022, it makes sense. I had COVID.
City Releases ‘Band-Aid’ Plan for Coping With Heavy Rainfall

The ‘Rainfall Ready NYC’ plan unveiled last week offers short-term fixes to fortify the city against intense rain, as the administration continues to work on a more comprehensive long-term plan, Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) commissioner Rohit Aggarwala told City Limits. The Adams administration released a plan Thursday...
Opinion: Banning Solitary Confinement in NYC Jails is Long Overdue

“Scientific research very clearly demonstrates that solitary confinement is torture. It also shows that it is counterproductive in achieving its goals because it often increases an inmate’s violent behavior.”. Scientific research very clearly demonstrates that solitary confinement is torture. It also shows that it is counterproductive in achieving its...
Non-profit independent in-depth journalism on New York City's most pressing issues.

