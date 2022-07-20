ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inmate Resentenced To Life With Possibility Of Parole Dies In Fort Dodge Prison

By Mark McHugh
kiwaradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Dodge, Iowa — State prison officials say a 56-year-old man serving a life sentence for kidnapping and stabbing a woman has died just days before he was scheduled for a parole hearing. William...

yourfortdodge.com

Teen Arrested in Fall Shooting at Fort Dodge Bar

A 16 year old faces several felony charges in relation to a shooting at the Brass Monkey last September. Morquette Jackson Junior is charged with Intimidation With a Dangerous Weapon With the Intent to Cause Serious Injury (a forcible felony resulting in the Defendant being charged as an adult), Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, and Going Armed With Intent.
FORT DODGE, IA
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY MAN SERVING LIFE SENTENCE DIES IN PRISON

A SIOUX CITY MAN SERVING A LIFE SENTENCE FOR KIDNAPPING AND STABBING A WOMAN HAS DIED IN A STATE PRISON. IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS OFFICIALS SAY 56-YEAR-OLD WILLIAM BARBEE DIED SATURDAY IN THE STATE PRISON AT FORT DODGE FROM AN UNEXPECTED MEDICAL EMERGENCY.. BARBEE WAS 17 WHEN HE KIDNAPPED A...
theperrynews.com

Newton man allegedly assaults multiple women in November

A Newton man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Wednesday in connection with a November incident in which he allegedly assaulted a Waukee woman one week after he allegedly assaulted a Grimes woman. Randy Dean Vasseau, 45, of 8883 S. 68th Ave E., Newton, was charged with first-offense domestic...
NEWTON, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry man arrested for assault for tenth time

A Perry man was arrested Thursday and charged with assault for the tenth time in 18 years. Michael Patrick Benton, 38, of 401 Willis Ave., Perry, was charged with assault causing bodily injury. Six of Benton’s arrests resulted in convictions in Dallas County District Court, and three of the cases...
PERRY, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nwestiowa.com

Dows man jailed for marijuana wax, pipes

PRIMGHAR—A 29-year-old Dows man was arrested about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, near Primghar on charges of possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Michael Robert Korth stemmed from the stop of a 2004...
yourfortdodge.com

Hunt Is On For Missing Dogs Taken From Central Iowa Breeding Operation

Webster County Animal Protections needs your help in finding six missing dogs from a breeding operation outside of Harcourt. The dogs range in age from young puppies to adults. Their appearance varies from white to tricolor in coat pattern. To see photos of these dogs head to Webster county animal protection on Facebook or yourfortdodge.com.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Two Taken To Hospital After Sioux Center Area Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa — A Spirit Lake teen and her passenger were taken to a hospital after an accident on Friday afternoon, July 22nd, near Sioux Center. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4:10 p.m., 19-year-old Chloe Spooner of Spirit Lake was driving a 2019 Honda Accord northbound on Highway 75, near the intersection with 360th Street, two miles north of Sioux Center. They report that 23-year-old Kailee Jenness, also of Spirit Lake, was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry northbound on Highway 75 behind Spooner. The sheriff’s office says that as Spooner slowed for stopped vehicles ahead of her, Jenness struck the Honda.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City woman gets probation for stealing items for resale

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman who conducted a business in which she stole merchandise from department stores and then resold the items has been placed on probation. Victoria Trostheim, 36, pleaded guilty Friday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree theft. Sentencing her in accordance with terms of...
nwestiowa.com

Female jailed for theft, booze under age

ORANGE CITY—A 20-year-old Orange City woman was arrested about 4:40 p.m. Friday, July 15, on charges of third-degree theft, interference with official acts and possession/purchase of alcohol under age. The arrest of Kaytelynn Nichole Ann Severson stemmed from an investigation of a theft earlier in the day at a...
ORANGE CITY, IA

