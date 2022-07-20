ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shania Twain reflects on ex-husband’s affair in Netflix documentary trailer

By Eileen Reslen
 3 days ago

That didn’t impress her much.

Shania Twain reveals in her upcoming Netflix documentary, “Not Just a Girl,” just how much her divorce from her adulterous ex-husband, Robert “Mutt” Lange, impacted her.

“It was similarly intense to losing my parents,” the Grammy-winning singer, 56, said in a trailer released Wednesday.

“I thought I had lost my voice forever. I thought that was it.”

In 2008, Twain learned that Lange, now 73, had been having an affair with her then-personal assistant and close friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

Lange had not only been Twain’s husband for many years and the father of their son, but he played an instrumental role in her music career.

Shania Twain opens up about ex-husband Robert “Mutt” Lange’s affair with her former close friend in her upcoming Netflix documentary.
Netflix

The South African record producer and songwriter co-wrote and produced hits for the country superstar such as “Any Man of Mine,” “You’re Still the One” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

The former couple’s divorce was finalized in 2010 after 17 years of marriage.

Twain and Lange had been together 15 years when she found out he cheated on her with her friend.
Shania Twain/YouTube

However, the heartbreaking split ended up being a blessing in disguise because Twain leaned on Marie-Anne’s ex-husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, for support, and the pair bonded over their shared experience .

The relationship eventually turned romantic, and the “From This Moment On” singer wed the Swiss businessman, 52, in 2011. They have been together ever since.

Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud began dating in 2009 and married in 2011.
Getty Images for ZFF

Aside from her love life, Twain’s Netflix doc also covers how the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” singer successfully crossed music genres from country superstar to pop star.

“She was the first person to break that door open and go across the music genres,” Lionel Richie says in the clip. “She was that trailblazer.”

Twain had three consecutive diamond albums and sold more than 100 million copies worldwide.
WireImage

Country-pop singer Kelsea Ballerini then adds, “Shania changed country music because she went like this, ‘Oh, these are the lines? Cool,'” gesturing that Twain surpassed any boundaries the music industry had set for her.

“Not Just a Girl” starts streaming July 26 on Netflix.

