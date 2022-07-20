ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde schools looking to fire police chief after shooting

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Facing massive public pressure, Uvalde's top school official has recommended the firing of the school district police chief who was central to the botched law enforcement response to the shooting at an elementary school that killed two teachers and 19 students.

The city's school board will consider firing schools police chief Pete Arredondo at a special meeting Saturday to consider the superintendent's recommendation. Arredondo has been accused by state officials of making several critical mistakes during the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

School officials have previously resisted calls to fire Arredondo. The announcement comes two days after a meeting the school board members were lambasted for more than three hours by members of the public, who accused them of not implementing basic security at Robb, of not being transparent about what happened and of failing to hold Arredondo to account for his actions.

Confronted with parents' vociferous demands to fire Arredondo and warnings that his job would be next, Superintendent Hal Harrell said Monday that the police chief was a contract employee who could not be fired at will. The agenda for Saturday's meeting includes the board discussing the potential firing with its lawyer.

Arredondo, who has been on leave from the district since June 22, has faced blistering criticism since the massacre, most notably for not ordering officers to immediately breach the classroom where an 18-year-old gunman carried out the attack.

Although nearly 400 officers from various agencies were involved in the police response that took more than an hour to confront and kill the shooter, Arredondo is one of only two known to have faced discipline. His attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Families Of Uvalde Victims Want Charges Filed

Families of the victims of Texas’ mass school shooting want the police officers criminally charged, but experts say that’s a high bar to clear. Professor Alex del Carmen teaches criminology at Tarleton State University in Fort Worth. He says there will be a lot of pressure on the district attorney to bring the case before a grand jury. He doubts the officers will be charged criminally, despite the report showing they waited more than one hour to enter the classroom and confront the gunman.
Nikki and Brett Cross are still in disbelief after 10-year-old Uziyah Garcia was among the 19 children and two adults who were killed in the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. He was their nephew who lived with them, and they considered him to be their son.On Sunday, Texas lawmakers released a report that found "systematic failures and egregious poor decision making" contributed to the failures in the Uvalde shooting response.The Crosses told CBS News' Lilia Luciano that they feel that failures highlighted in the report contributed to the death of Uziyah."The police failed us. The...
SAN ANTONIO — A Uvalde police officer's body camera caught responders restrain school policeman Ruben Ruiz moments after his wife, a teacher, told him she'd been shot. Thousands of people have already watched the video on Reddit and Twitter. Texas Department of Public Safety head Steve McCraw told lawmakers that other officials took Ruiz's gun and escorted the four-year department veteran away from the building.
Body camera footage shows new details of officers responding to the May 24 Robb Elementary shooting. Video shows the Uvalde police chief pleading with the gunman to surrender after learning children were in the classroom. Armed officers are also shown in the video, but no one orders them to confront...
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Former sports superstar Bo Jackson helped pay for the funerals of the 19 children and two teachers killed in the Uvalde school massacre in May, revealing himself as one of the previously anonymous donors who covered costs for families after one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history.Jackson, whose rare success in both the NFL and Major League Baseball made him one of the greatest and most marketable athletes of the 1980s and 1990s, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he felt compelled to support the victims' families after the loss of so many...
