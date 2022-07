Universal Pictures has released the first official trailer for Halloween Ends. The upcoming slasher will pick up where 2021’s Halloween Kills left off, with Jamie Lee Curtis’ original heroine Laurie Strode continuing her personal fight against Michael Myers. The one-minute trailer shows Laurie and Michael violently facing off against each other, with the latter also haunting the other residents of Haddonfield. It also plays into the nostalgia of the beloved franchise, with scenes from the older films being weaved into the recent trilogy.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO