Dad of the year creates epic water slide for his kids in his back garden out of old decking in a couple of hours

By Soraya Aslam
 3 days ago

A BUILDER handcrafted a mega DIY water slide for his kids in his back garden - it's so incredible it looks like a theme park rollercoaster.

Mark Howell, 42, got busy with old decking he'd helped remove from a friend's home and transformed it into a water slide for his kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Slb0B_0gmMfG5600
Builder Mark Howell surprised his wife by building the slide in a couple of hours Credit: SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ewlw1_0gmMfG5600
The kids had fun using the slide during the recent heatwave Credit: SWNS

Lily Rayne, nine, and Welton, six, wasted no time using the mega water slide to slip down into the refreshingly cool water of their swimming pool.

Self-employed builder Mark even had a go himself.

Mum Danielle Brown, 43, loved watching her kids play and documented the epic make.

Travel business owner and mentor Danielle, from Tattlesworth, Lincolnshire, said: "When our new pool went up, the kids' existing slide didn't fit, so I asked Mark to sort a new slide, and a light bulb went off in his head.

"The result was this slide - it's lined with floor sponges - soft play mats - and then multiple layers of damp proof membrane.

"A sub pump brings the water up from the pool and down the slide to keep it cool and allow the children to slide easily down.

Danielle said her handy husband did it all in a couple of hours when she popped out for lunch.

The busy mum of two continued: "I was shocked when I got home, but then I saw what he created and absolutely loved it.

"He is incredibly innovative and we all think the slide is amazing.

"The kids have been using it ever since, and loved it today with Daddy home from work!

"We live in the village next to RAF Coningsby where the highest temperature is currently recorded at 40.3°C so this was well needed."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BMmjv_0gmMfG5600
Builder Mark tests out the water slide he built in a couple of hours using old decking Credit: SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCSjr_0gmMfG5600
The structure which dad Mark who's a builder, used for the slide Credit: SWNS

Comments / 21

jeepCK
3d ago

Splinters? I guess no one scrolled down and saw the plastic over the wood?

Reply
8
