TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will be lower Saturday with only a 40% chance in the forecast. Highs will reach into the lower to middle 90s. Mid-level lift is anticipated to arrive from the northeast starting Sunday to help boost the confidence and coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will be near 60% for both days. Highs will be in the lower 90s inland.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO