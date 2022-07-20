Old Dominion's Original Version Of This Song Sounded 'A Little Different'

Photo: Getty Images

Old Dominion took a look back at one of their biggest songs in a new video on their social media channels — and they revealed that it almost sounded “a little different.”

“One Man Band” appeared on Old Dominion’s self-titled album in 2019, along with other fan-favorites like “Make It Sweet” on the 15-track collection:

“I don't wanna be a one man band/ I don't wanna be a rolling stone alone/ Putting miles on a run-down van/ Baby, we can take our own show on the road/ I’ll lay down the beat, you'll carry the tune/ We'll get tattoos, and we'll trash hotel rooms/ Baby, take my hand/ I don't wanna be a one man band”

That song, however, almost had an entirely different sound. The Old Dominion bandmates reflected on the first version, sharing in the Instagram caption: “The original #OneManBand sounded a little different. What do you think? Should we start playing it live?” Listen to the original version here: