Innovative Lasers of Houston

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - An AMBER Alert has been issued in connection with the abduction of an 11-year-old girl out of southeast Texas. The Missouri City Police said that Imani Stephens, 11, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. on Friday off Dry Creek Drive near the Fort Bend Parkway in Missouri City, Texas, about 22 miles Southwest of Houston.
SAN ANTONIO - New law enforcement statistics show predators are now lurking in record numbers on smart phone apps like Instagram and Facebook, waiting to traffic or extort young and unsuspecting teenage victims. One family found out the apps can even be deadly. This month, in our partnership with Ransomed...
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at a Northwest Side sports bar Friday night. At about 10:46 p.m., police were called to 5809 NW Loop 410 for a shooting in progress. According to officials, witnesses state that several members of a car...
SAN ANTONIO — A weekend dilemma you want to be out and about but it's unbearably hot. “It's Texas heat. I mean gotta just be prepared,” Jeffery Carter said. Especially as temperatures in the Alamo City continue to push 100+ degrees with no relief in sight. “We all...
SAN ANTONIO — As COIVD-19 numbers continue to rise in San Antonio some of your favorite businesses are adjusting once again to prioritize health and safety. As cases continue to hover close to 1,000 per day it’s a sharp increase from where we were just months ago. “So,...
SAN ANTONIO - It's going to be a lot tougher to get on school campuses this fall. Extra layers of security are being added in an effort to keep everyone safe. At MacArthur High School in the North East Independent School District, a fence is being added on one side of the school to supplement the single-entry system at the school's front gate.
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a murder after two masked men broke into a North Side apartment and fatally shot a man. Officers were called at 2 a.m. Saturday to an apartment complex in the 16400 block of Henderson Pass for a shooting in progress.
SAN ANTONIO — As the San Antonio temperatures continue to stay high people are trying different ways to keep their homes cool and avoid huge electric bills. For Eve Grissom it is new blinds. It’s an investment she says is worth it. “They really did reduce the heat...
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the hip at a North Side park. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at San Pedro Springs Park off North Flores Street and West Ashby Place. The victim told police that he was shot while walking inside the...
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a shooting near downtown after two teens were killed Saturday morning. Police were called just a little after 2 a.m., at the intersection of Schley and Mitten St. One of the victims called police stating he was shot in the...
SAN ANTONIO -- San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help to find 16-year-old Ganelle Medina. Ganelle was last seen back on June 2, 2022 on the city's Northwest Side near her home on Lobo Ln. not far from Eckert Rd. "She was dropped off by her guardians to...
SAN ANTONIO - Two people, including a child, were injured when an SUV crashed into a Southwest Side home early Friday morning. The incident happened around 3 a.m. at a home off Kirk Place near Frio City Road. Police said the vehicle somehow lost control and crashed into the home,...
HOUSTON - An argument turned into a deadly shooting after two men left an apartment to argue Tuesday night. The incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. near Magnolia Cove and West Lake Houston Parkway on Houston's Northside. The Houston Police Department says that three men were visiting a woman at her...
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager is recovering in the hospital after being shot on the Northeast Side. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday off Goldfield Drive near Rittiman Road. Police said the 19-year-old boy ran to a security guard for help after he said he'd been shot. Investigators say...
SAN ANTONIO – This historic heat is sending some of our power bills through the roof. The Trouble Shooters are looking into the sticker shock many of you are feeling as you open your CPS Energy bills. News 4’s Emily Baucum wrote on Twitter that her bill went up...
SAN ANTONIO - Three people were shot, including a 2-year-old child, when a drive-by shooting targeted a family gathering on the East Side. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Timilo Drive near Gembler Road. Witnesses told police that the family was gathered to celebrate the...
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio police arrested a man they are calling a serial theft suspect. He's accused of stealing more than $200,000 worth of property, and the San Antonio police are not the only ones investigating him that suspect. 35-year-old Rene Gonzales is now headed to be...
SAN ANTONIO – A man who is accused of running over and killing his ex-wife back in 2020 has been found guilty. The punishment phase of his trial will begin Friday morning. Officers on scene back in September 2020 at Spur Valley and Haven Valley where they found a woman laying on the side of the roadway and her ex-husband was trying to help her.
SAN ANTONIO – Police responded to an officer-involved shooting after a man threatened to shoot up his girlfriend’s house. Police were dispatched at North Trinity Street and Culebra just West of downtown for reports of domestic violence. According to San Antonio Police Chief McManus, a man in his...
Comments / 0