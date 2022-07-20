ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philipsburg, MT

WE ARE THE BOLD: Benefit Concert for Veterans in Small-town Montana

By Josh Rath
 3 days ago
On the 29th of July, Montana Grit Outdoors and 12 amazing sponsors are bringing "We Are The Bold" to Winninghoff Park Ice Rink and Arena in Philipsburg. We Are The Bold from 406Productions on Vimeo. What is the event?. Montana Grit Outdoors and their sponsors are hosting this event...

kmhk.com

NBCMontana

Verizon-Cellular Plus plans giveaway for backpacks, school supplies

MISSOULA, Mont. — Verizon-Cellular Plus will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies at its Montana stores on July 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. The Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program gathers donations from employees, customers and vendor partners to help families get their children ready for school.
MISSOULA, MT
NBC News

Refugees share culture and cuisine through Montana kitchen

In Missoula, Montana, one of the city’s most popular places to eat is run almost entirely by refugees. It is a part of a relocation program that supports both immigrants and refugees to establish their place within the community while introducing their cuisines from around the world. NBC News’ Steve Patterson has their story. July 23, 2022.
MISSOULA, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Is Butte developing a Bozeman migration problem?

I had a very interesting conversation yesterday with a friend I hadn't seen in months. We hadn't seen each other because she and her husband moved from Bozeman to Butte. "The prices here (Bozeman) are just too much. We were never going to get a place to live that made sense. So we packed our s*** and got out of here, over the hill." Ok, then.
BOZEMAN, MT
yourbigsky.com

Top-rated colleges in Montana

Have you ever wondered which colleges in Montana are the best to enroll in? Niche lists the six best four-year colleges for 2022 in Montana. Coming in at number one is Montana State University, located in Bozeman. The school has an 81% acceptance rate and a 60% rate of students graduating. The most popular majors students are interested in include nursing, marketing, and consumer sciences.
MONTANA STATE
viatravelers.com

29 Best Things to do in Missoula, Montana

A trip to Montana is sure to be an incredible one, and visiting Missoula is often on the itinerary for a trip to Big Sky Country. It’s a fantastic gateway city to the Missoula Valley, National Forests, mountain ranges, and all of the other amazing sights western Montana has to offer.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

You Have to Play This Montana Only Drinking Game

Montana is super awesome, obviously. I mean look at the influx of out-of-staters moving here, but do they know about this Montana-themed drinking game?. There are so many cool "Montana-only" things we locals might not even think about, like the letters on the mountains, think the M or L here in Missoula. One we all know is the county numbers on license plates. And why wouldn't we take these Montana-themed goodies and turn them into a drinking game? County license plate trivia is one of my absolute favorites. Here is how it works.
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

Locally-produced movie featuring Missoula looking for local talent

MISSOULA - A locally-produced movie about Missoula's evolution after the apocalypse is looking for some local talent — and that could be you!. Producers are currently seeking actors for speaking, background, and stand-in roles in a 99 Productions and Treasure State Studios film “Cuisine De La Pocalypse”. It's a story about New Missoula, ten years after the world as we know it ends.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Butte celebrates Danny Wong Day

BUTTE, MT- The Pekin Noodle Parlor in Butte is known to be the oldest Chinese food restaurant in the country. Wednesday was a day devoted to one of the caretakers of its legacy, Danny Wong. The Pekin Noodle Parlor was established in 1911 and is a crown jewel in Butte...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

2 men arrested after manhunt in SW Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Stephen Goodman and Antonio Baca Ramirez Jr. are in custody after fleeing the scene of an accident and eluding law enforcement, causing a seven hour manhunt through three Montana counties. The following was sent out by Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office:. On 07/21/22 around 8:19 AM, Beaverhead...
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Four fires spark in Montana in 24 hours, but fewer burns than last summer

As many as 15 wildfires were burning in Montana on Monday, with four starting in the last 24 hours, according to the Montana Disaster and Emergency Services dashboard. So far, 672 fires have sparked to date this year, a drop from last year’s fire season that saw 1,463 wildland fires that had burned 337,863 acres […] The post Four fires spark in Montana in 24 hours, but fewer burns than last summer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

What’s the Future Hold For Missoula’s Sleepy Inn?

The Sleepy Inn Motel, purchased by the city in 2020 to help provide non-congregate shelter for homeless persons suffering from COVID-19, is now vacant and awaiting redevelopment. The Missoula City Council held a meeting on Wednesday to hear options on the future of the Sleepy Inn. Annette Marchesseault, Project Manager...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Moors Mountain fire sees slight increase in activity Wednesday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Helena National Forest officials report warm temperatures and lower humidity levels led to a small increase in fire activity within the fire perimeter of the Moors Mountain Fire on Wednesday. Firefighters observed an uptick in single tree torching, but evening there was little smoke above the...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Wildfire burning north of Salmon at 1000 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Moose Fire, burning 21 miles north of Salmon, Idaho, is estimated at 1,000 acres. The fire is burning on both sides of the Salmon River and the Salmon River Road, about 5 miles southwest of North Fork. Due to current activity, the Salmon River Road...
SALMON, ID
montanarightnow.com

Person pulled from river upstream from Van Buren St. footbridge Friday

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Fire Department (MFD) was called out to a person in the water upstream from the Van Buren St. footbridge who was not breathing Friday. MFD says the individual was being assisted by people in the area and CPR was initiated. When fire crews arrived, the...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Ghost Restaurants Are Here, and It’s Hurting Local Business. Beware

Big corporate restaurants are creating "Ghost Restaurants" on delivery apps, and it's shady AF. What is a "Ghost Restaurant"? Basically, it's when a big, corporate chain eatery creates a new/fake profile on Doordash, Uber Eats, etc. It's a fake name, but the food is made at the original Restaurant. I found this out last week when I was super hungover and craving a burger. I jumped on Doordash because I'm a terrible adult, and I came across what I thought was a new burger joint here in Missoula. I'm all about supporting locals, especially restaurants. After the pandemic it was, and still, is everything these guys can do to stay in business, so I want to show them some whenever I can. I came across what I thought was a new, local place. The menu and layout looked all new so I decided to give them a try. Their name was "The Burger Den". It was my fault for not even doing the research before I ordered. I came to find out that it was just the local Denny's that had come up with a fake name and profile but was making the food out of their kitchen. They duped me into thinking they were a new local place to grub, and honestly, I was pretty mad. I did a bit of research and they are definitely not the only ones doing this. I hit up Reddit to see if this was a national trend, and sure enough, tons of places are pulling this move. I've listed the local ones here in Missoula that are trying to pull a fast one on ya:
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

'He was a godsend:' Former Griz QB Dalton Sneed makes big impact in 1st pro season

MISSOULA — Dalton Sneed went tumbling out of bounds and landed in the laps of a few fans during last weekend’s regular-season football finale. Such is a hazard of life in the Indoor Football League, where a waist-high padded wall is all that separates the field of play and spectators. But this was still football, and the former Montana Grizzlies quarterback was thrilled to be back on the field this season for the first time in over two years.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Kenley Leary's clutch hits send the Butte Miners to the South A semis

BUTTE — When the moment called for a big swing, Kenley Leary was prepared to take it. Leary had two game-altering RBI hits to help the Butte Miners beat the Bozeman Bucks 7-3 and advance to Saturday's semifinals. The Miners will play the Gallatin Valley Outlaws at 4 p.m....
BUTTE, MT
Travel Channel

An Elite Team of Paranormal Investigators Race to Help a Petrified Western Town in the New Series Ghosts of Devil's Perch

A mystery is buried beneath the streets of Butte, Montana, and the spirits tethered to the historic mining town’s past are rising to the surface with clues. The discovery of copper in the 1880s turned Butte’s Copper Barons into some of the wealthiest men in America. But the hills that glittered in the sun could also cast sinister shadows of greed and vice at night. This led some to brand the mountain town “The Devil’s Perch.” With the town now intent on rebuilding its image, it seems every renovation project is digging up a paranormal nightmare with residents and businesses reporting terrifying ghostly encounters. In an unlikely partnership, Mayor J.P. Gallagher and Sheriff Ed Lester have called in an elite team of paranormal investigators to help. When investigator Dave Schrader, tech expert K.D. Stafford and psychic medium Cindy Kaza arrive in Butte, they find paranormal activity that startles even them. The all-new Travel Channel series, “Ghosts of Devil’s Perch,” premieres on Sunday, August 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with the same-day release on discovery+.
BUTTE, MT
ABOUT

103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

