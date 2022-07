I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream. That’s how we feel this summer because there are too many great ice cream parlors to get to across Northern New Jersey. Whether you’re team cup or ice cream cone (ICYIMI, a Hobokenite invented the ice cream cone), there are so many places to get this treat — both with and without toppings. From classic old fashioned, handmade scoops to newer ice cream making methods like rolls, there is something for everyone. Keep reading for a list of the best ice cream shops in Northern NJ.

RESTAURANTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO