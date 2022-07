Durant has a way of bringing people back home. Being back in the area is the reason Holden and Elizabeth Wright have returned to Bryan County. “Prior to this, I was a chemical engineer,” Holden said. “I worked at a refinery up in Tulsa and at a refinery in west Texas, as well. My wife and I were talking about it and we just really wanted to move back to Durant.

DURANT, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO