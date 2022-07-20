Inmate dies after found unresponsive in Illinois jail

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summertime in Chicago is electric – festivals, fireworks, the lakeside breeze providing a sweet escape from the steamy pavement. But beneath it all runs a current of crime, and law enforcement is working hard every day to zap that crime out. One means of fighting that crime that you have likely heard about is LPRs - or license plate readers. Recently, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza rode along for a shift with Illinois State Police to see those LPRs in action. Armed with bulletproof vests and some camera equipment, Franza suited up and got in...

23 HOURS AGO