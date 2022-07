Liv Morgan is the Smackdown Women’s Champion following Money in the Bank and will have a match with Ronda Rousey at WWE Summerslam. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, part of the reason behind her push is because Sasha Banks and Naomi both walked out of the company. The belief was that Smackdown needed a new “top tier” babyface on the women’s roster and Morgan was the one chosen. It worked out well, as the fans have been supporting a Liv Morgan title run for a while now.

