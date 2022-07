LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Levelland will host the JRCA Finals Rodeo from July 28 to 31 at the Mallet Arena & Event Center. Rodeo performances will start both July 29 and 30 at 9am in the morning and are free to the public. Church service will be on July 31 at 9:30 am and awards will be beginning at 9:45 am on July 31.

LEVELLAND, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO