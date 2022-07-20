ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

1 person injured after driver crashes into home in NE Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person was injured Wednesday morning after a driver crashed their vehicle into a northeast Portland...

KOIN 6 News

Firefighters pull 1 from head-on crash in Beaverton, 2 injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was pulled from a mangled car after a severe head-on crash along a road in Washington County early Saturday morning, fire officials said. The crash happened along the northbound lanes of Beaverton-Tigard Highway near the Allen Boulevard exit. According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, two people were rescued from the crash and one of them had to be extricated.
BEAVERTON, OR
PPB: Man breaks into home, shot by resident in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot by a resident after breaking into a home early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after midnight Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Northeast 22nd Avenue. They found a man who had been shot a few blocks away. They used a tourniquet on the arm of the man. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
PORTLAND, OR
Body found after apartment fire extinguished in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A body was found following an apartment fire in the Lloyd District neighborhood overnight, and officials say the person’s death is not linked to the fire. At about 11:16 p.m., PF&R crews were called to a fire in the 600 block of Northeast Halsey Street....
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Man shot after entering Northeast Portland home

The resident is cooperating with police in the early Saturday incident that left the man hospitalized.Police said a man was shot after entering a Northeast Portland home early Saturday. The name of the man was not immediately released. He is hospitalized and expected to survive. The resident who shot the man is cooperating with police and has not been identified or arrested. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began as 12:11 a.m. when Central Precinct officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Northeast 22nd Avenue. Officers found an adult male a few blocks away who had been shot. They applied a tourniquet to the man's arm. He then was transported to an area hospital. While officers were treating the injured man, they received a call from a resident who reported being involved. Officers contacted the resident and learned the resident shot the man after he entered their home. Detectives responded to assist in the investigation. Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police are asked to contact Detective Meghan Burkeen at Meghan.Burkeen@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2092, or Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-2079. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
canbyfirst.com

One Dead, One Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash Outside Canby

One driver was killed and the other seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sconce Road south of Canby Saturday afternoon. Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a head-on traffic crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, in the 8800 block of Sconce Road, near the intersection with Canby-Marquam Highway and the Smyrna United Church of Christ.
CANBY, OR
kptv.com

Two teens killed after truck crashes into tree near Sandy

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened early Wednesday morning near Sandy, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies, along with Clackamas Fire crews, responded to a crash in the 41800 block of Southeast Wildcat Mountain Drive. Deputies arrived to...
SANDY, OR
kptv.com

Gun found in child’s car seat following crash in north Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has recovered a firearm found in a child’s car seat after a Thursday night crash in north Portland. Police say officers from the North Precinct responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of North Hurst Avenue where arriving officers found a silver car in the middle of the street. The car’s bumper was detached and hanging off after hitting an empty vehicle according to police.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland man arrested for shooting in North Tabor Neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police arrested a 19-year-old man Friday morning in connection to a shooting in the North Tabor neighborhood on July 1. Antonio Chris Hall was served with an arrest warrant after an investigation into a shooting on Northeast 57th Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street. Police said Hall was involved in an argument when he pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds into the air. No one was injured.
KXL

Missing Happy Valley Woman Found Dead In Field

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — The body of a woman reported missing in Happy Valley has been found. 46-year-old Amy Jean Myhra was last seen on Tuesday near Sunnyside Road and Valley View Terrace. She was reported missing after failing to report for work on Wednesday. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
KOIN 6 News

Train strikes, kills woman in Washougal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A woman was hit and killed by a train in Washougal early Thursday morning, the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency said. They said the incident occurred at around 4:15 a.m. near 6th Street where it turns into Southeast Lechner Street, and D Street. A 65-year-old...
WASHOUGAL, WA
kptv.com

Woman’s body found in vehicle in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A woman’s body was found in a vehicle parked in Salem on Thursday morning. Officers were dispatched to the area after a 911 call and arrived at the scene in the 3300 block of Portland Road Northeast. Detectives were in the early stages of the...
SALEM, OR
KXL

Woman Killed By Train In Camas

CAMAS, Wash. — A woman died after being hit by a freight train early Thursday morning. The 65-year-old woman was hit by a BNSF train at a crossing on SE Lechner Street around 4:15am.
CAMAS, WA

