1 person injured after driver crashes into home in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was pulled from a mangled car after a severe head-on crash along a road in Washington County early Saturday morning, fire officials said. The crash happened along the northbound lanes of Beaverton-Tigard Highway near the Allen Boulevard exit. According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, two people were rescued from the crash and one of them had to be extricated.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot by a resident after breaking into a home early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after midnight Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Northeast 22nd Avenue. They found a man who had been shot a few blocks away. They used a tourniquet on the arm of the man. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A body was found following an apartment fire in the Lloyd District neighborhood overnight, and officials say the person’s death is not linked to the fire. At about 11:16 p.m., PF&R crews were called to a fire in the 600 block of Northeast Halsey Street....
The resident is cooperating with police in the early Saturday incident that left the man hospitalized.Police said a man was shot after entering a Northeast Portland home early Saturday. The name of the man was not immediately released. He is hospitalized and expected to survive. The resident who shot the man is cooperating with police and has not been identified or arrested. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began as 12:11 a.m. when Central Precinct officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Northeast 22nd Avenue. Officers found an adult male a few blocks away who had been shot. They applied a tourniquet to the man's arm. He then was transported to an area hospital. While officers were treating the injured man, they received a call from a resident who reported being involved. Officers contacted the resident and learned the resident shot the man after he entered their home. Detectives responded to assist in the investigation. Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police are asked to contact Detective Meghan Burkeen at Meghan.Burkeen@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2092, or Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-2079. {loadposition sub-article-01}
One driver was killed and the other seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sconce Road south of Canby Saturday afternoon. Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a head-on traffic crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, in the 8800 block of Sconce Road, near the intersection with Canby-Marquam Highway and the Smyrna United Church of Christ.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened early Wednesday morning near Sandy, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies, along with Clackamas Fire crews, responded to a crash in the 41800 block of Southeast Wildcat Mountain Drive. Deputies arrived to...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police identified a victim from a shooting earlier this month in Northeast Portland. The man is identified as Jesse Byran Woods, 42. The shooting occurred July 10 in the 4500 block of Northeast 12th Avenue. The Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was by gunshot.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has recovered a firearm found in a child’s car seat after a Thursday night crash in north Portland. Police say officers from the North Precinct responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of North Hurst Avenue where arriving officers found a silver car in the middle of the street. The car’s bumper was detached and hanging off after hitting an empty vehicle according to police.
GRESHAM, Ore. — A Gresham woman is recovering after a close call she will never forget. Police say Katie Guzenko was driving when she got caught in the middle of two gunmen who were shooting at each other. Guzenko was running errands near Southeast 130th and Powell on Wednesday...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A brazen biker was tracked down by the Washington County Sheriff's Office air support unit Friday morning after several commuters reported the motorcyclist driving recklessly at more than 100 miles per hour down Highway 26 in the Hillsboro area. Over the previous few days, law...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Just a day after Mayor Ted Wheeler declared an emergency due to the city’s rising gun violence problem, FOX 12 learned he hopes to beef up security at a block that’s seen several deadly shootings. “I see the flashing lights when they block off...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Steven Black knows better than anybody that working a civil process agent is not for the faint of heart. "I've had weapons pulled on me," he said. "I've had people vandalize and damage my car." But nothing could have prepared the 59-year-old Troutdale man for what...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police arrested a 19-year-old man Friday morning in connection to a shooting in the North Tabor neighborhood on July 1. Antonio Chris Hall was served with an arrest warrant after an investigation into a shooting on Northeast 57th Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street. Police said Hall was involved in an argument when he pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds into the air. No one was injured.
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — The body of a woman reported missing in Happy Valley has been found. 46-year-old Amy Jean Myhra was last seen on Tuesday near Sunnyside Road and Valley View Terrace. She was reported missing after failing to report for work on Wednesday. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A woman was hit and killed by a train in Washougal early Thursday morning, the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency said. They said the incident occurred at around 4:15 a.m. near 6th Street where it turns into Southeast Lechner Street, and D Street. A 65-year-old...
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A woman’s body was found in a vehicle parked in Salem on Thursday morning. Officers were dispatched to the area after a 911 call and arrived at the scene in the 3300 block of Portland Road Northeast. Detectives were in the early stages of the...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was arrested for reckless driving and DUII after allegedly racing down a Washington County highway and weaving through traffic at more than 100 mph. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it was the result of a concerted effort to catch a speedster their...
Comments / 0