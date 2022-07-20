1 person injured after driver crashes into home in NE Portland

The resident is cooperating with police in the early Saturday incident that left the man hospitalized.Police said a man was shot after entering a Northeast Portland home early Saturday. The name of the man was not immediately released. He is hospitalized and expected to survive. The resident who shot the man is cooperating with police and has not been identified or arrested. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began as 12:11 a.m. when Central Precinct officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Northeast 22nd Avenue. Officers found an adult male a few blocks away who had been shot. They applied a tourniquet to the man's arm. He then was transported to an area hospital. While officers were treating the injured man, they received a call from a resident who reported being involved. Officers contacted the resident and learned the resident shot the man after he entered their home. Detectives responded to assist in the investigation. Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police are asked to contact Detective Meghan Burkeen at Meghan.Burkeen@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2092, or Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-2079. {loadposition sub-article-01}

