Ann Wilson Says Heart Will 'Definitely' Return For Anniversary Tour In 2023

Photo: Getty Images North America

Heart's Ann Wilson has confirmed that she and her sister Nancy plan to reunite in 2023 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their band.

Ann was asked about the upcoming milestone in a recent interview with Grammy.com.

"Yes, we do," she replied, of Heart's plans. "I'm not at liberty to say exactly what they are yet because it's such early days, but sure. It will be next year. And we're doing a thing. Definitely. We're still formulating it now."

Ann has been on tour this year with her solo band, supporting her latest album, Fierce Bliss, while Nancy been performing Heart material with her own band.

While the sisters weren't able to come to terms on a Heart tour this year, both have expressed optimism that they would be able to iron out something for next year.

"Nancy and I are OK with each other," Ann told Classic Rock magazine this spring. "We just have different ideas for what Heart should be, and we haven't figured out a compromise yet."

Nancy explained back in February that she and her sister couldn't agree on what line up to take with them on the next Heart tour. She said the band had a tour offer, but had to turn it down because Ann wanted to reshuffle the lineup. Their compromise for 2022, was to do what each of them wanted and come out with a plan for next year.