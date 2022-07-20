ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Hopkinsville Salvation Army to take over local Supportive Services for Veteran Families

By Hannah Hageman
 3 days ago

The Salvation Army in Hopkinsville has announced that they will take over administration of the Supportive Services for Veteran Families program in Hopkinsville and other areas of western Kentucky. According to a...

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Christian County back to yellow on COVID spread map

Christian County is again yellow on the COVID community spread map, while much of western Kentucky remains red. Todd County is also yellow, while Trigg and every other county except Calloway are red. Overall, Governor Andy Beshear says the number of red counties is on the rise. The positivity rate...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Lot Next Door program going strong, cleaning up lots in Hopkinsville

The Lot Next Door program is going strong in Hopkinsville and officials are looking to get even more people and properties involved. Tyechia Walton is the Lot Next Door Coordinator and says there are roughly 80 lots in the program that is focused on getting vacant lots that are in disrepair under new ownership and taken care of in a way that benefits the city.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Clarksville seeks volunteers for river cleanup

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Parks and Recreation and local outfitter Float Ya Boat invite paddlers to join them for a river cleanup Aug. 4 beginning at 9:30 a.m. The cleanup will span the West Fork of the Red River between Robert Clark Park and Billy Dunlop Park. Clarksville...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Authorities Ask For Help In Missing Person Investigation

Police are asking for help locating a woman who was last seen in Hopkinsville in May. Christian County Emergency Management says 45-year-old Lindsey Hammer was last seen at the Salvation Army in May and is known to frequent Coffee Connection and the Hopkinsville Christian County Public Library. She reportedly has...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Photos – 2022 Trigg County Farm Tour

The Trigg County Farm Tour Friday, July 22, featured stops at the Humphries Farm, the Joe and Pat Rogers Farm, and the farm of Dwight and Sharon Wolfe. Tour participants learned about beef cattle, dark tobacco, row crops, strawberries, and tomatoes at the Humphries Farm. During the stop at Joe and Pat Rogers Farm tour participants learned about Joe and Pat’s passion for their farm, how they grew the farm from a dream to what it is today, and what they enjoy about the agriculture life. The final tour stop featured a visit with Dwight and Sharon Wolfe who spent their careers working in agribusiness. Both talked their passion for the people of agriculture, the row crop operation that is now managed by Isom Brothers, and Dwight even shared the story the pond in front of their house.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
SRO’s hired for Todd County elementary schools

There will be a school resource officer in each Todd County public school in the upcoming school year as the positions have been funded and the officers have been hired. Sheriff Tracy White told fiscal court Friday morning that former Todd County deputy and Montgomery County resource officer Kenrick Harris will return and they also hired Chris Driskell, who has law enforcement experience with the military and with Veterans Affairs.
TODD COUNTY, KY
Blood donors needed in race to save lives in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The blood supply in Middle Tennessee is critically low and the race to save lives is on. Officials with Blood Assurance are asking residents to start their engines and drive to their nearest donation center to give the gift of life. The nonprofit has announced...
TENNESSEE STATE
Alan Michael Young

(Age 39,of Crofton) Graveside service will be Saturday July 23rd at 11am at Fuller Cemetery. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
CROFTON, KY
Retired LTC Gwendol Edwin Baker

(Age 56) Funeral service will be Saturday July 23rd at 2pm at Virginia Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery in Cadiz. Visitation will be Saturday from 1pm till 1:30pm at the church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CADIZ, KY
High School Consolidation Stalled After Inflated Bids

The Hopkinsville-Christian County Academy is back to the drawing board, as it were. Following bids last week that were $199 and $203 million, which were almost double the projected budget, the Christian County Board of Education Thursday night voted to reject the bids that were received for the project. Assistant...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Terry McCall

(Age 71, of Clarksville) Memorial service will be Tuesday July 26th at 10:30am at the Olivet Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9am till the service hour at the church. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Incoming Soldiers warned of Delta 8, weapons violations

Fort Campbell’s law enforcement staff have expanded their efforts to address an uptick in prohibited activities that risk the safety of the military community and can derail promising military careers. New Soldiers in-processing at the 1st Lt. J. Robert Kalsu Replacement Company are now receiving a briefing about Delta...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
Colleagues, Friends, Family Mourn Loss of Long-Time Attorney

PARIS (July 16) – William R. Neese of Paris, who won distinction as an attorney and businessman in Tennessee and beyond, and whose charitable efforts elevated many of his neighbors, has died. “Henry County and the State of Tennessee have lost an extraordinary leader and caring servant and steward...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
Janice Latta Wheeler Rorie

(Age 89, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Tuesday July 26th at 12noon at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11am till the service hour at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Police Chase Ends In Soybean Field

A Hopkinsville man was arrested Thursday after fleeing from multiple police agencies and eventually stopping in a soybean field. Lewisburg Police and Logan County Sheriff’s Office deputies originally started pursuing 44 year-old Eddie Moseley, who was wanted for a felony assault warrant in Christian County. As the pursuit entered...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Local EDC launching SWK Ignite program for high schoolers

The South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council is partnering with area school systems and local industries on its new Ignite Program. Tony Prim with the EDC says the partnership includes the chambers of commerce, industry leaders and school systems in Christian, Todd and Trigg counties. The program is designed to...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Oak Grove Animal Control Searches For Information About Deceased Dogs

Authorities are asking for the community’s help after two dogs were found deceased in Oak Grove. Oak Grove Animal Control says a black and tan female dog along with a tan and white dog were found in black wire crates in a field between Tree Line Drive and the Waterford and Pioneer area.
OAK GROVE, KY
Clarksville TN a ‘Hidden Gem That Has Been Discovered’

Clarksville-Montgomery County is an economic engine with a skilled talent pipeline and abundant resources. Sponsored by: Clarksville Economic Development Council. Clarksville-Montgomery County is a place where talent and opportunity connect. This is due to a growing workforce of career-ready veterans and well-educated high school and university graduates with the skills needed by companies creating the jobs of the future.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

