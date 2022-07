SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Downtown Sioux Falls has been taken over by the 5th Annual Nyberg’s ACE Hot Classics Night Car Show. The free event features hundreds of classic vehicles, as well as food truck and beverage vendors. The event takes place until 10 p.m. on First Avenue between 11th & 14th Street. Parking is available for non-show cars at the city parking ramp at 11th Street and 1st Avenue. The Grass Roots is the headliner band this evening.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 5 HOURS AGO